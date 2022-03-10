COMMITTED TO CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT: SOUTH CAROLINA GOODWILL® PRESIDENT AND CEO RECEIVES DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION CHAMPION AWARD

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Michaels, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina, is the 2022 recipient of Goodwill Industries International's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Champion Award. This award recognizes a Goodwill employee who goes above and beyond to implement Goodwill's commitment to DEI within a local Goodwill organization.

Michaels embodies all this award represents, as demonstrated by his ongoing efforts and commitment to empower people of every walk of life, including regularly holding candid conversations around DEI with his associates and colleagues. During Michaels' interactive town halls, associates have the opportunity to speak openly, ask questions and make suggestions, with senior leadership committing to address ideas and suggestions. Michaels and the team he leads have ensured a culture where staff are valued for their differing opinions and experiences, as well as have equitable opportunities to grow.

Inclusive Leadership Practices

The Goodwill Michaels leads, which is headquartered in Greenville, SC, has implemented varying methods to foster effective two-way communication under his direction. For example, senior leaders and key personnel from all divisions are expected to visit every Goodwill location in the territory as part of a "Road Show" series. During visits, leaders share important information, provide training and, most importantly, engage in conversations with associates about what is happening at Goodwill and hear ways to improve the organization.

Michaels' team has implemented a suggestion and grievance policy that gives associates a clear process for submitting suggestions, ideas for improvement, and concerns that may require action. Associates can also call an Ethics Line to anonymously report suspicious activity, ethical concerns and other items that they feel need attention.

To celebrate new thinking and ideas, the local Goodwill organization holds "Big FISH" (Fresh Ideas Start Here) contests, which awards winners in two categories: individual submissions and group submissions. The contests celebrate the unique and valuable perspectives that associates have on Goodwill's business lines.

The Greenville-based Goodwill also provides annual DEI training through its corporate training initiatives and has engaged guest speakers to help train associates on a variety of topics, from conflict de-escalation and resolution to best practices on topics such as service animals.

"Diversity is about creating an environment where people feel fully accepted and encouraged to use their uniqueness to contribute to the greater good. Fostering an inclusive culture of differing viewpoints at every level of the organization, including the board of directors, is the cornerstone for innovation and success," explains Michele Brinn, board chair, Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina. "Patrick has created such an environment, giving everyone equitable ability to thrive, grow and transform. We are proud to support the intentional efforts taking place to recruit, retain and support all Goodwill associates in the Upstate and Midlands of South Carolina."

Board & Team Leadership

Michaels and his team continue to make intentional efforts to ensure that the board, leadership and staff positions are reflective of the communities they serve. The leadership team includes people of diverse backgrounds and genders. Just as important, Michaels supports staff professional development and offers opportunities to excel. He has sponsored at least three vice presidents in Goodwill Industries International's executive development program, two of whom are persons of color, and allows leaders to work outside their typical duties to gain expanded professional experience.

Michaels widened the recruitment net for board members to include those who have completed one of the organization's training programs, which are open to all community members. Board members have included graduates from the organization's Certified Nurse Aide training program, its YouthBuild construction training program and its assistive technology program for people with visual impairments.

Through a composition analysis of the community, the Goodwill also gathers feedback and information to incorporate inclusive leadership practices in its business model that best support the strategic plan, which includes specific initiatives around DEI. The Goodwill has been awarded the Excellence in Diversity Award from its local chapter of Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott recognized its work to provide transitional assistance, job readiness skills and supportive services for a portion of the 43,000 women veterans registered in the state.

"Patrick is intentional and clear about the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion at Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina," said Steven C. Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "His team works diligently at all levels to listen to each other and find ways to implement practices and policies that celebrate and advance everyone's perspectives. We applaud his commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and the value this work brings to our local communities."

Michaels received the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Champion Award at the recent Goodwill Annual Meeting of the Conference of Executives in Phoenix, AZ.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org.

Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina helps people become independent through education and training leading to employment. Last year, Goodwill placed 7,680 individuals into employment through its job training programs and Job Connection services.

