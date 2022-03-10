Envista Forensics Announces New Construction Practice Leader

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Forensics, a global forensic consulting firm, has announced its new Construction Practice Leader, Donna Friis, PE, former Principal Consultant on Envista's Construction team.

"Donna is a highly respected construction defect expert within the industry and has demonstrated that she's a thought leader as well, authoring and presenting on hot topics and emerging trends impacting the industry," shares Terence Kadlec, Director, Specialty Practices, Envista Forensics. "I firmly believe that Donna embodies the technical acumen and interpersonal qualities that will elevate Envista's construction practice to best serve our clients, colleagues, and the industry as a whole."

Friis, who has been in the engineering and construction industry for over 24 years, will continue to practice as an expert on construction, construction defect, and builders risk claims and litigation. She will also manage the group's matters, provide mentorship and technical oversight internally, and will continue to be a thought leader externally educating industry professionals on past, current, and emerging trends.

"I am honored to be given this opportunity to take the reins of Envista's Construction Practice and am excited to collaborate with Envista's experts coast-to-coast and internationally as we engage on larger, more complex projects," said Ms. Friis. "I am also excited to work more closely with our clients that entrust us to provide industry-leading expertise on all things construction related."

Additionally, Friis was nominated for the 2022 National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Women in Construction Award and recently won Technical Contributor of the Year by ASCE East Central Branch.

NAWIC, the leading association for women in construction since 1953, is a network for women working in a male-dominated field. Based out of Fort Worth, NAWIC has over 115 chapters throughout the US that provides opportunities for professional development, education, networking, leadership training, public service, and more.

