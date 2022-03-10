Langley Federal Credit Union Launches Lumin Digital's Cloud-Native Platform for Digital Banking Services

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital (Lumin), a PSCU company, has announced that Langley Federal Credit Union (Langley) has launched Lumin's cloud-native platform for online and mobile digital banking solutions for its more than 320,000 members. Partnering with Lumin, Langley will now be able to provide its members with an integrated mobile experience, seamlessly integrated card controls, an exceptional user interface, and the ability to scale as the credit union grows.

Headquartered in Newport News, Va., Langley has been serving its members since 1936 and today is one of the 100-largest credit unions in the U.S., with more than $4 billion in assets. When looking for a digital banking partner, Langley chose Lumin Digital due to the platform's interface, superior functionality, and robust digital offerings, which will help provide members with the best possible financial outcomes.

Lumin Digital, a cloud-native digital banking platform, provides credit union members with a tightly integrated and customized experience that matches larger financial institutions' offerings. Focusing on service, user experience, safety and security through sophisticated automation, Lumin Digital helps credit unions and financial institutions drive better engagement with their users through personalized recommendations and communication in the areas of spending insights, financial advice, fraud alerts, and savings goals. Lumin enables credit unions to provide users with real-time updates and new features that add value and simplify everyday banking. All of Lumin's offerings and capabilities are made possible by the team's wealth of industry knowledge, user experience testing, and technological innovation.

"We believe Lumin Digital positions us very effectively to meet the digital and online expectations of our members for years to come," said Tom Ryan, president and CEO of Langley. "The Lumin Digital team has already proven themselves to be a valued partner for Langley throughout the entire onboarding process, and we look forward to now officially being able to provide their services to our members."

"Both Langley and Lumin Digital are committed to a visionary technology strategy that provides members with exceptional digital experiences, making this partnership a natural fit," said Jeff Chambers, founder and CEO of Lumin Digital. "Our platform allows for real-time engagement capabilities, giving Langley the power to create deep and lasting connections with their members by providing them with the right knowledge and resources related to their specific financial needs."

Lumin Digital continues to drive innovation in the digital banking space, differentiating itself through technology built for human connection. Lumin Digital's offering provides seamless integration to a wide array of PSCU and other platform tools and capabilities, including card services, rewards management, and data analytics to provide a member-centric experience. For more information, visit lumindigital.com .

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, we're creating the next generation of financial solutions each and every day. Lumin helps credit unions and financial institutions build and deploy next-gen digital experiences that help to continually serve, engage, and grow their membership base. While other platforms are partially adapted or retrofitted for the cloud, Lumin is 100% cloud-native. It was built specifically for the cloud environment, allowing us to more fully realize the advantages it offers. It's a difference that financial institutions and their users will see and feel almost immediately. For more information, visit www.lumindigital.com.

About Langley Federal Credit Union

Langley Federal Credit Union is a federally-chartered credit union, regulated and insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Langley Federal Credit Union serves more than 320,000 members and has over $4.2 billion in assets, ranking the financial cooperative as one of the 100 largest credit unions in the country. Langley is a full-service financial institution where everyone can save, borrow, and spend wisely. Located in Hampton Roads, Langley has over 650 employees, 21 branches and more than 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs throughout the region. For more information, visit www.langleyfcu.org .

About PSCU

PSCU, the nation's premier payments CUSO, supports the success of more than 1,900 financial institutions representing nearly 7 billion transactions annually. Committed to service excellence and focused on innovation, PSCU's payment processing, risk management, data and analytics, loyalty programs, digital banking, marketing, strategic consulting and mobile platforms help deliver possibilities and seamless member experiences. Comprehensive, 24/7/365 member support is provided by contact centers located throughout the United States. The origin of PSCU's model is collaboration and scale, and the company has leveraged its influence on behalf of credit unions and their members for more than 40 years. Today, PSCU provides an end-to-end, competitive advantage that enables credit unions to securely grow and meet evolving consumer demands. For more information, visit pscu.com .

