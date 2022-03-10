Protect Your Most Expensive Asset from Termites: Top 5 Tips for Preventing Termites

READING, Pa., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Termites cause more than $5 billion worth of damage per year in the U.S., which can be devastating to home and business owners. As termites feast on wood and other food sources 24 hours a day, an infestation can happen in one day.

Unfortunately, structural damage from these pests is rarely covered by homeowner insurance policies, which makes it vital to institute prevention methods.

Termites aren't always easy to spot, as they are similar to the size of a pavement ant and pale in color. When looking around your home, keep an eye out for the telltale signs. "You may see mud tunnels coming up the slab or piers of your home," said Steven Dupuy, Termite Techincal Expert at Ehrlich Pest Control. "Other signs are "pinholes" in the sheetrock or paneling wall. These small holes are filled with mud to protect the termite. You can also see termite swarmers on the floors or window sills inside of your home."

The best way to prevent a headache and mounting repair costs is overall prevention.

Top Tips for Preventing Termites:

Get rid of cardboard. If you've just moved in, or just have many deliveries a day, it's important to get rid of cardboard ASAP. Termites love to chew on cardboard boxes. Store items in plastic bins instead.

Keep things tidy inside and outside the home. "The biggest problem homeowners make is leaving debris close to the home that provides food for termites or allowing leaves and soil build-up around the slab of the home," said Dupuy. Remove dead trees and stumps, consider a mulch alternative and remove piles of clutter inside. Termites don't just eat wood, they are also looking for cellulose from books, newspapers and magazines as well.

Check the wood around your house - Take the time to check the wooden beams and exposed wood (including furniture) around your house. Press your thumb or fingers against exposed wood and if the wood crumbles, you probably have termites. If you catch it early, you can get rid of termites and stop the damage.

Reduce moisture. Watch around the air conditioner or leaky pipes. Leaks can moisten the wood around them, inviting termites in for a meal. Fix any broken roof tiles that may allow in moisture, and ensure proper ventilation to reduce humidity and moisture levels.

Have an annual inspection. "Not having a preventive treatment on your home is just asking for problems down the road," said Dupuy. One of the best ways to have peace of mind, and catch an infestation early, is to have an annual inspection by a pest management professional. Look for a termite warranty as well, which may cover any future damage and repairs due to termites.

