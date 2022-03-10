SPIRIT OF GALLO: INNOVATIVE LEADER IN SPIRITS

MODESTO, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E. & J. Gallo Winery today has unveiled Spirit of Gallo, a new brand for introducing the company's award-winning spirits portfolio to the trade. With the introduction of E&J Brandy in 1975, Gallo began building a portfolio of spirits that has been quietly gaining strength and delivering exceptional market performance for nearly 50 years, rising over time to become the fourth largest spirits supplier by volume in the United States*. E. & J. Gallo Winery was founded in 1933.

"Our founders, Ernest and Julio, didn't stop with wine," says Ernest Gallo, Chief Executive Officer at E. & J. Gallo Winery. "Their initial entry into spirits was brandy, a natural extension from wine. Our commitment to this category continues. Spirit of Gallo offers us the opportunity to highlight our portfolio of spirits, which includes tequila, rum, vodka, gin, vermouth, Scotch whisky and more."

Spirit of Gallo includes New Amsterdam Vodka, Camarena Tequila, RumChata, Pink Whitney, RumHaven and the break-out hard seltzer, High Noon. In addition, the portfolio contains an impressive list of both owned and imported luxury spirits such as Diplomatico rum, The Dalmore whisky and Germain-Robin brandy, Amaro Montenegro, Don Fulano Tequila and Lo-Fi Aperitifs. In total, Spirit of Gallo represents 24 brands across a multitude of spirits categories. Internal innovation and partnerships have been at the heart of the Gallo success in spirits. "We are at the forefront of pushing the limits of creativity to serve the changing tastes of today's consumers. For example, we created High Noon Hard Seltzer as a premium alternative for occasions that were typically limited to just beer," says Britt West, Vice President & General Manager of Spirit of Gallo. "We are a unique company in that we offer both wine and spirits, but the value we bring to our wholesalers, customers and consumers is that we are committed, long-term brand builders. As our spirits portfolio has grown, we recognized a need for the trade to have a way to identify the spirits portfolio and our growth in spirits separate from our leadership position in wine."

The Gallo family is committed to growing its spirits business through long-term investments, a commitment to innovation and building a team of experienced industry professionals.

"People have always been at the heart of our industry and the heart of Gallo. Over the past few years, we have sought and hired leaders who bring new skillsets to the organization—skillsets that we believe will continue to fuel our momentum," added West.

* Source - IRI scans (Total MULO + Convenience + Sum of Liquor) last 52wks ending 12-26-21

About Spirit of Gallo

For nearly half a century, the Gallo family has been growing its portfolio of spirits, now enjoyed by people around the world at occasions ranging from a day at the beach to a fine, after-dinner drink. Known best for E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam and the highly acclaimed High Noon Sun Sips, Spirit of Gallo also delivers RumChata, Stratusphere Gin, RumHaven and esteemed partner-owned brands such as The Dalmore, Diplomatico, Don Fulano, and Gruppo Montenegro. Spirit of Gallo portfolio is featured on www.spiritofgallo.com

