Winston & Strawn to Close Moscow Office

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm of Winston & Strawn LLP announced today that the Firm will close its Moscow office, citing the escalation of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the consequent ongoing violations of basic human rights and international law.

This decision follows Winston's March 4 announcement that, in addition to complying with all applicable sanctions, the Firm would withdraw from the representation of Russian state-owned entities and any clients who the Firm reasonably believes have known ties to Russia's war efforts.

"Winston continues to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting loss of life, destruction, and needless suffering," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "We are closing our Moscow operations out of a sense of solidarity with the Ukrainian people. This decision is simply the right thing to do, and our clients understand and respect that."

Winston continues to provide support from the Winston Foundation to help Ukrainian citizens who are suffering as a result of Russia's war atrocities.

"As part of a global community, Winston & Strawn remains vigilant with respect to geopolitical events, and our further operational decisions moving forward will continue to reflect a careful evaluation of the current and potential impact of circumstances as they unfold," added Fitzgerald.

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 14 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the Firm is available at www.winston.com.

Contact:

Michael Goodwin

646-502-3595

mgoodwin@stantonprm.com

(PRNewsfoto/Winston & Strawn LLP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Winston & Strawn LLP