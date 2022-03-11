Compass Surgical Partners to Address Increasing Healthcare Costs with Strategic Investment from Health Velocity Capital

RALEIGH, N.C., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Surgical Partners (Compass), a full service, independent developer and manager of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) announced a minority investment by Health Velocity Capital, a growth equity firm that invests exclusively in innovative healthcare services and software businesses. Concurrent with the financing, Marty Felsenthal, Health Velocity Capital Partner, joined Compass' Board of Directors.

Better care at a lower cost to patients. Creating the next-generation delivery model for outpatient orthopaedics

Ambulatory surgery centers ("ASCs") are freestanding surgical facilities that serve as a convenient, low-cost, same-day-surgery surgery option for patients. Buoyed by clinical advancements allowing most surgeries to be provided safely in ASCs, the majority of surgeries have migrated into these centers.

Over the past few years, this trend has accelerated even faster with new technology, the adoption of safer and more effective techniques in anesthesia, and surgeons' increased experience in non-hospital settings. COVID-19 both re-affirmed and accelerated the shift as ASCs become important tools to help alleviate hospital capacity. "Given the tailwinds in the market, we saw a window to further catalyze opportunities to develop high-quality ambulatory surgery centers with trusted partners," said DJ Hill, CEO of Compass. "Our team has developed and managed more than 250 ambulatory surgery centers over the course of our careers, and we have high conviction that the outpatient migration is accelerating and that providers deserve dedicated, independent partners to deliver superior clinical and financial results. Partnering with Health Velocity Capital will benefit our joint ventures, as the firm has deep expertise in rapid innovation deployment and shares our belief in the importance of high-quality ASCs."

Health Velocity Capital expressly partners with entrepreneurs and investors working toward a more affordable, sustainable, consumer-friendly healthcare system.

"We work with our partners to help them identify the right innovative themes, companies, and strategies to embrace at the right time. Compass is disrupting a distinct and rapidly growing healthcare vertical," said Marty Felsenthal, Partner at Health Velocity Capital. "We are excited to play a strategic, supporting role in helping to fuel Compass' next phase of growth as it enters new markets and collaborates with other providers to drive value while continuing to redefine the care experience for its patients and providers."

With this funding and in support of high-performance orthopedic and spine ASCs, Compass will make specific investments in data and analytics, physician practice support services, hospital partnerships, value-based care, new service delivery models, patient and provider tools supporting the adoption of joint replacement and spine surgery programs, and other innovations, thus creating the next-generation delivery model for outpatient orthopaedics and better care for patients.

About Compass Surgical Partners:

Compass Surgical Partners is a full service, independent surgery center management firm. It is the partner of choice for high performance orthopaedic ASC surgery centers. Compass has deep expertise in outpatient orthopedics and spine, with over 250 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) developed by our team members over several decades. To learn more about the company's partnership approach, please contact Jestine Nordstrom (jnordstrom@compass-sp.com). Learn more at www.compass-sp.com.

About Health Velocity Capital:

Health Velocity Capital invests exclusively in innovative healthcare software and services companies. The firm's partners have more than 90 collective years as investors, entrepreneurs, and executives helping to finance and build innovative companies that created important new healthcare markets and that became market leaders, including successful companies such as Teladoc, Livongo Health, Change Healthcare, MDLive, Contessa Health, Headspace Health, Aspire Health, Zipari, IVX Health, Well Health, Compassus, Aperio, The Advisory Board Company, Healthways (Tivity Health), US Renal Care, Spero Health, OnShift, Vantage Oncology, D2Hawkeye, Circulation Health, Payerpath, and many others. The firm counts among its limited partners many of the largest and most influential healthcare organizations in the country and current and former senior healthcare executives who collectively represent organizations that insure more than 175 million Americans, operate more than 700 hospitals, provide pharmacy and PBM services to everyone in the United States, and sell software to every major US health system. For more information, please visit www.healthvelocitycapital.com.

Media Contact

Jestine Nordstrom

Compass Surgical Partners

jnordstrom@compass-sp.com

901-482-4887

View original content:

SOURCE Compass Surgical Partners