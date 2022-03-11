OpenGov Named to Forbes List of America's Best Startup Employers 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenGov , the leader in modern cloud software for our nation's cities, counties, and state agencies, has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers for 2022 , marking the company's second consecutive appearance.

"We strive to foster a culture of innovation, inclusion, and fun."

"It's an honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of America's best startup employers," said OpenGov CEO Zac Bookman. "We strive to foster a culture of innovation, inclusion, and fun as we do serious work to power more effective and accountable government. I'm proud of our talented employees for their dedication to and impact on our nation's cities, counties, and state agencies."

In partnership with market research company Statista, the list was compiled by evaluating 2,500 U.S. businesses with at least 50 employees on three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth. Statista considered any company founded between 2012 and 2019 to be a startup. The final list ranks 500 employers.

"Our stellar employees continue to share their passion for the mission-driven work we do," said OpenGov Vice President of Talent Acquisition Frank Han. "As we add to our talented team, we're looking forward to continued growth and organizational success."

This recognition comes weeks after OpenGov was awarded four Customer Service Stevie Awards and following many 2021 accolades of which OpenGov was named to the GovTech 100 for the sixth consecutive year and recognized by Energage as a top workplace in the USA for the tech industry . Other 2021 honors included Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2021 , Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces with the Best Benefits, and The Silicon Review's 50 Best Workplaces of the Year.

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in providing our nation's state agencies and local governments with modern cloud software to help power more effective and accountable government. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, financial, and community development needs of the public sector, OpenGov solutions help our more than 1,000 customers plan effectively, increase efficiency, and improve engagement through better collaboration and transparency.

