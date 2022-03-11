SBK sportsbook launches new Betting Zone content hub

LONDON, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SBK, the sportsbook app created by Smarkets, has launched a new content hub called the SBK Betting Zone.

SBK Betting Zone (PRNewswire)

Found at betting.getsbk.com , the SBK Betting Zone brings together leading writers from the world of sport to provide insight, betting tips, and previews, with a focus on highlighting SBK's industry-leading odds.

In addition, the ever-growing stable of SBK horse racing ambassadors - including trainer George Boughey and jockeys Sean Levey, Nicola Currie, and Tom Bellamy - will share exclusive content on the new site.

The Betting Zone will also be the new home of the SBK Betting Podcast, hosted by Racing TV's Jess Stafford, which provides horse racing tips and insight from experts including Ross Millar and James Millman, as well as in-house SBK tipster Tom Collins, who recently joined the company from the Racing Post.

In-depth written and podcast previews of the upcoming Cheltenham Festival can also be found there.

The introduction of the SBK Betting Zone follows the launch of Smarkets News - news.smarkets.com - which provides unique insight from the Smarkets betting exchange.

Smarkets spokesperson Adam Baylis said: "We're really excited to further scale up our content offering with the launch of the SBK Betting Zone. This gives us another platform to provide our users with the latest tips and insight, which they can combine with our market-leading odds.

"You can expect to see exclusive content from our brand ambassadors as well as a wider offering of podcast and video content in the coming months."

betting.getsbk.com will be regularly updated with articles that will be shared via the brand's main Twitter handle @sbk .

About Smarkets and SBK

- Founded in 2008, Smarkets is an award-winning, product-focused, sports betting company headquartered in London, with offices in Los Angeles and Malta.

- It was founded by a team of finance and software engineering professionals and is backed by Passion Capital, Deutsche Telekom and Susquehanna Growth Equity.

- Smarkets operates two main products - the Smarkets exchange, a sophisticated betting exchange platform, and SBK, a sportsbook app that delivers industry-disrupting odds by drawing prices from the exchange and presenting them in a sleek, sportsbook interface.

- The Smarkets platform processes billions of pounds of betting volume each year for customers across the company's licensed and regulated markets.

- For more information, visit smarkets.com , getsbk.com , betting.getsbk.com.

Contact: press@smarkets.com

