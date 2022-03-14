Argentina's Emerging Destinations Provide Travelers with a Host of Untapped Adventures

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Argentina lures travelers with its varied landscapes and great diversity of climates, from the lush rainforest surrounding Iguazú Falls and the grand glaciers of southern Patagonia to the culture and sophistication of its capital, Buenos Aires. But Argentina offers far more than these better-known destinations. Following are some alternative recommendations for those in search of untapped adventures.

Ischigualasto Provincial Park / Valle de la Luna (Valley of the Moon), San Juan

Ischigualasto Provincial Park, more commonly referred to as Valley of the Moon because of its topography, is located in the northeastern province of San Juan and next door to Talampaya National Park. This UNESCO World Heritage site, considered of great scientific importance, is very popular with paleontology lovers who come to admire the giant footprints of dinosaurs that used to live in this area up to 180 million years ago. The park is located about a four-hour drive from the city of San Juan and can be visited exclusively by car in about three hours. One of the most magical ways to explore Ischigualasto is on a full moon evening tour which must be booked several days in advance.

Talampaya National Park, La Rioja

Neighboring Ishigualasto Provincial Park, Talampaya National Park is also a UNESCO World Heritage site and provides great insight into one of the more important Triassic periods, housing a rich diversity of fossils. The park's impressive rock formations of red sandstone are the result of water erosion in a desert climate. It's only possible to visit the park on a guided tour. Like neighboring Ischigualasto, there are also full moon evening tours for a memorable experience.

Córdoba Province

Located in central Argentina, the province of Córdoba is a land of lakes, rivers, and hills, making it a great destination for outdoor adventure lovers. Just under an hour's drive west of the city of Córdoba, the provincial capital and Argentina's second-largest city, lies the resort town of Villa Carlos Paz on the banks of San Roque Lake – a popular destination for amateurs of sailing and other water sports. Valle de Punilla, Capilla del Monte, La Cumbre, La Falda and the Quebrada del Condorito National Park are some of the other provincial destinations offering a wide range of activities including horseback riding, off-roading, mountain biking, lagoon diving and paragliding.

Trevelin, Chubut, Patagonia

Patagonia is a destination that often tops the list of many visitors to Argentina. Its mythical landscapes, immensity, and the pristineness of its mountains, rivers and lakes provide the setting for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Repeat visitors can skip the region's classics and head to Trevelin with its unique cultural imprint. This charming town was founded by Welsh settlers – Trevelin means "Mill Town" in Welsh – and is located in a region rich in indigenous Mapuche traditions. Horseback riding, sports fishing, kayaking and mountain biking are only a few of the activities that are available here. Foodies can also delight in the area's rich culinary traditions, craft beers and locally produced wines.

Every year, during the month of October, about eight miles from the town center, an endless field of about two million tulips colors the landscape in a rainbow of bright hues all framed by the snow-capped peaks of the Andes.

Often considered one of Argentina's most beautiful national parks and a UNESCO World Heritage site, Los Alerces National Park is less than a thirty minute drive away with its unique landscape molded by successive glaciations, emerald green lakes and forests of alerce trees – the second longest living tree species in the world.

La Pampa

Argentina is famous for its Pampas, the sprawling grassy plains that have shaped gaucho culture. La Pampa province provides travelers with the opportunity to experience the immensity of these plains and sierras that extend as far as the eye can see and immerse themselves in the traditions of Argentine gauchos, visit classic estancias and regale in an authentic asado (Argentine barbecue). Nature and wildlife enthusiasts can visit the Luro Park Reserve home to the endemic caldén tree and populations of red deer and rhea.

