Lockheed Martin Announces New Skunk Works® Leader

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) announced today that John Clark has been named the vice president and general manager of Advanced Development Programs (ADP) – also known as Skunk Works® – succeeding Jeff Babione who will retire at the end of the month. This change is effective April 4.

Lockheed Martin Logo (PRNewsFoto/Lockheed Martin) (PRNewsfoto/Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Com) (PRNewswire)

"John's extensive experience in engineering and his previous Skunk Works assignments uniquely qualifies and positions him to step in and lead this team as they continue to build on the innovative legacy the Skunk Works are known for," said Greg Ulmer, executive vice president, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. "He is focused on building customer relationships and collaboration across the business to bring the best of Lockheed Martin to address the rapidly evolving threat environment."

A Lockheed Martin employee for more than 23 years, Clark most recently served as vice president Engineering & Technology, where he ensured the technical integrity of Aeronautics' products and processes, supported technical concept development, and led the development and resourcing of more than 8,000 engineers. He also served as vice president of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance & Unmanned Aircraft Systems (ISR&UAS) for the Skunk Works. He holds a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Colorado at Boulder, and a master's degree in Business Administration from Texas Christian University.

"I want to congratulate Jeff Babione for his many significant contributions to Lockheed Martin. With nearly 30 years of service with the company, Jeff's had the unique experience of working across our fighter programs supporting the development, production and sustainment of our F-16, F-22, and F-35," said Ulmer. "Jeff has led with a strong commitment to supporting our warfighters, which made him a natural fit at the Skunk Works where he demonstrated the foundational principles of the organization – quick, quiet, and quality."

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Aeronautics