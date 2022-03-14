Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

REDMOND, Wash., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Monday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share. The dividend is payable June 9, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 19, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be May 18, 2022.

