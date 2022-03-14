NATIONAL SLEEP FOUNDATION'S 2022 SLEEP IN AMERICA® POLL: Americans Can Do More During the Day and Night to Improve Sleep

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off their Sleep Awareness Week®, National Sleep Foundation released the latest results from the 2022 Sleep in America® Poll. The annual survey is one of the longest running records capturing Americans' perceptions, attitudes, and behaviors around sleep. The 2022 Sleep in America Poll documents significant opportunities to improve daily activities that are associated with a range of positive sleep and health outcomes. Results show that many Americans are not getting bright light exposure during the day and are looking at screens around bedtime. In addition, many fall short of recommendations for exercise and take meals at inconsistent times.

Poll results show:

Nearly half of Americans say they aren't exposed to the recommended levels of bright light when indoors in the morning and afternoon.

More than a third of Americans fall short of CDC's recommendations for moderate or vigorous activity, another key factor in ensuring a sound sleep.

Four in 10 Americans eat meals at inconsistent times, making it more difficult for their bodies to regulate the sleep/wake process.

More than half of Americans indulge in screen time within an hour before bed or even while in bed.

These findings show there are opportunities for small adjustments to our daily routines that prioritize sleep for overall health. "Over the last 31 years, the National Sleep Foundation has conducted the Sleep in America® Poll to gain a better understanding of Americans' sleep health and habits. These latest results highlight how people are doing with key daytime behaviors, knowing that what we do during the day and at night is important for sleep," said John Lopos, CEO, National Sleep Foundation. "The best practices we continue to share can help you become your Best Slept Self™ – and by that we mean the radiant, positive feeling reflected in the way you look, feel, and navigate the day."

Things you can do to help be your Best Slept Self:

Increase exposure to bright light upon waking and throughout the afternoon.

Help regulate your body's sleep/wake process by eating meals at consistent times during the day and avoiding heavy meals 2-3 hours before bed.

Avoid screentime at least one hour before bed.

Make your bedroom a sleep-friendly space by keeping it cool, dark, and quiet.

Follow recommended guidelines on proper exercise to improve overall health and your sleep. Aim for at least 20 minutes of exercise a day.

Get the recommended hours of sleep per night. The National Sleep Foundation recommends 7-9 hours for most adults.

The Sleep in America Poll is fielded annually and results are shared during National Sleep Foundation's Sleep Awareness Week. Sleep Awareness Week runs Sunday, March 13 through March 19. NSF independently produces Sleep Awareness Week, the Sleep in America Poll, and all related official educational content.

Sleep Awareness Week 2022 is supported by unrestricted funds from Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Eisai, Inc., Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Graber, Harmony Biosciences, Huckleberry, Idorsia, and PureCare. Visit the NSF website for a full list of Sleep Awareness Week sponsors and collaborators.

For science-based general sleep health resources and easy-to-use tips and tools, visit www.theNSF.org.

About the National Sleep Foundation

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. theNSF.org │SleepHealthJournal.org

About the Sleep in America® Poll

The Sleep in America Poll is the National Sleep Foundation's premier annual review of current sleep topics. The Poll was first conducted in 1991 and has been produced since 2018 by Langer Research Associates. The full Sleep in America Poll findings, including methodology, can be found at theNSF.org/sleep-in-america-polls/.

