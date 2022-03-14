PERFECT CANNABIS BRAND PIVOTS TO ONLINE SHELVES WITH DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER DELIVERY

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting March 14, 2022, proprietary infused cannabis blends from Perfect ( www.perfect-blends.com ) will be available for direct-to-your-door delivery on the brand's website in partnership with Grassdoor , a D2C online retailer helping California retailers manage and deliver orders for cannabis products to customers and patients throughout the state.

(PRNewsfoto/Perfect) (PRNewswire)

Nine existing SKUs will be available with a new blend releasing shortly after. Grassdoor will also directly offer a limited selection of Perfect products - .33g mini preroll singles and 1g minis three-packs - appealing to Grassdoor's preroll-happy customer base.

Perfect's line of terpene-rich, live resin-infused, 100% flower-based cannabis blends are designed to deliver the most consistent effects on the market. Perfect's proprietary terpene preservation and cannabis blending process, invented by CPO and co-founder Michael Backes, allows the brand to develop unique formulations not found within any single plant or strain. Proper care and storage maintains the flowers' peak freshness, actively preventing terpene degradation, which takes away from the natural qualities and aromas of the flower.

Perfect's three proprietary infused flower blends, 'Happy Camper,' 'NightCap,' and 'Pick Me Up' are available in the following:

3g jar with self-cleaning micropipe

Mini Preroll 3-packs

Perfect's unique 2-in-1 Preroll, The PERFECTO

As in-store options are limited for new consumers, mono-brand eCommerce provides the opportunity to feature a brand's entire product line, giving them more control in setting price points and accessibility to business intelligence and consumer data.

"D2C is the future for many brands in California and Grassdoor has built an impressive digital marketing platform. The retail environment has become oversaturated with often subpar product offerings. We're excited to be able to set our own prices, create our own offers, engage with customers directly and build a trusted brand that delivers the highest quality and most consistent products in the market," said Dean Hollander, CEO of Perfect.

In March, Perfect is offering 25% off customers' first order across all products. Perfect is also excited to introduce a new and provocative cannabis blend this month, which will initially be available exclusively on www.perfect-blends.com .

ABOUT PERFECT

Perfect designs blended formulations using 100% cannabis and cannabis oil, combined with breakthrough terpene preservation methods resulting in extended shelf life and product consistency. Rated #1 on Proper, Perfect blends terpene-rich cannabis varieties to do what no single plant or strain can do.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Perfect