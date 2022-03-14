Sentinel Capital Partners Recapitalizes TriMech

Leading Provider of Engineering design solutions Added to Business Services Portfolio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising lower midmarket companies, today announced the recapitalization of TriMech, a leading provider of 3D engineering design and additive manufacturing software, services, and solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, TriMech is a provider of computer-aided design and engineering software, additive and subtractive manufacturing solutions, and associated training, consulting, implementation, and staff augmentation services to customers across a variety of industries. TriMech partners with leading software and hardware providers, including Dassault Systèmes and Stratasys, throughout the central and eastern United States and Canada, and delivers expert technical support to its customers through its world-class engineering staff.

Sentinel partnered with TriMech's management team and incumbent investor, The Halifax Group, who will remain as a minority investor.

"TriMech is strategically positioned to capitalize on favorable secular trends underpinning the 3D CAD and 3D printing markets," said Jon Gurss, a principal at Sentinel. "With a talented and committed management team and a highly dedicated team of employees, we believe TriMech is well-positioned to continue its rapid growth, both organically and through acquisition. We are extremely excited about the opportunity to partner with the TriMech team."

"We are thrilled to partner with Sentinel as TriMech continues to expand within the large and growing engineering design market," said Marcel Matte, TriMech's Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to leveraging the many actionable solutions and services opportunities ahead of us to drive organic and acquisitive growth and better serve our clients."

David Bard, a Partner at The Halifax Group, said "We are excited to work with Sentinel and continue our successful partnership with TriMech. We think Sentinel is a great steward for TriMech's next phase of growth."

TriMech represents the latest investment in the business services sector for Sentinel. The firm's current service business investments include Apex Companies , an environmental services company specializing in water resources and industrial hygiene; Corporate Visions , a provider of training services to improve sales force productivity; Mobile Communications America , a regional provider of communications solutions and services; New Era Technology, a global provider of managed IT services focused on collaboration and data networks; Revenew , a provider of cost recovery and cost containment services that deliver monetary recoveries and cost reduction benefits; Total Military Management , a global provider of relocation services for U.S. military and government personnel; TranSystems , a national provider of infrastructure engineering and design services; TTG Imaging Solutions , a national provider of nuclear medicine and molecular imaging solutions; and UBEO , a provider of best-in-class document management services.

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel specializes in buying and building lower midmarket businesses in the United States and Canada in partnership with management. Sentinel targets aerospace and defense, business services, consumer, distribution, food and restaurants, franchising, healthcare, and industrial businesses. Sentinel invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, going-private transactions, and structured equity investments of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $80 million. Sentinel also invests in special situations, including balance sheet restructurings, operational turnarounds, and minority junior capital solutions. For more information about Sentinel, visit www.sentinelpartners.com.

About TriMech

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, TriMech is a leading technology and business solutions partner for designers, engineers, and manufacturers. It works with leading software and hardware partners, including Dassault Systèmes and Stratasys, and its experts provide computer-aided design and engineering software, additive and subtractive manufacturing solutions, and associated training, consulting, implementation, and staff augmentation services for clients across a variety of industries. Its tools support 3D modeling, simulation, virtual replication, and collaboration, as well as data management, configure-price-quote automation, product lifecycle management, and enterprise resource planning. The company has 37 locations across the central and eastern U.S. and Canada and serves more than 15,000 active clients. For more information, please visit www.trimech.com.

