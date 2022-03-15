Broadband Service Providers Deliver Exceptional Service with Quality of Experience (QoE) Solution from Cambium Networks

New QoE solution with application optimization and bandwidth control enables fixed wireless broadband service providers to increase customer satisfaction and reduce churn

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks' (NASDAQ: CMBM) new Quality of Experience (QoE) solution allows broadband service providers to reduce churn, through improved customer satisfaction, while also saving money with fewer support calls. In addition, operators can offer their customers a range of price points and service levels enabling them to optimize the usage of network resources. With granular application shaping, rate limiting and application insights, broadband service providers have immediate access to the information and controls they need to optimize end user experiences and be the service provider of choice. The solution integrates with Cambium Networks' fixed wireless broadband equipment and the cnMaestro™ cloud management system while also providing valuable optimization features on networks that do not use Cambium Networks equipment. Increased loyalty, more revenue and lower costs all come together to deliver a higher return to service providers on their network infrastructure investment freeing up resources for future growth.

"We added the TCP Acceleration feature and noticed immediate improvements," says Guiseppe Socci, IT manager at DimenSione, a broadband service provider in Italy. "We are able to see a clear reduction in support center calls and actual reports of improved performance from some customers in the form of faster web page downloads and application performance." View a video of his experience with Cambium Networks QoE here.

"Service providers have a multitude of tools and technologies to deliver broadband, but they are judged by the end user experience," said Tam Dell'Oro, Founder and CEO of Dell'Oro Group, a research and consulting firm that specializes in business planning and strategic competitive analysis. "Connectivity rates will be taking a major step up with the rollout of the 6 GHz band, and Wireless Service Providers will benefit from optimizing the user experience. We are already seeing within the enterprise strong adoption of applications that help to optimize spectrum at the end device level."

Cambium Networks' QoE solution improves end-user customer satisfaction by delivering smooth, steady connections from consumer devices to Internet applications such as video streaming services, video conferencing applications, file servers and social media platforms. The QoE solution includes:

TCP Acceleration – Accelerate TCP traffic to provide smooth and steady traffic flows between customer devices and internet services. Overcome inherent network problems that impact application performance

Granular Application Shaping – Leverage an extensive signature database to identify and shape leading applications and deliver the bandwidth where needed

Rate Limiting – control bandwidth to each user aligned to service level agreement

Denial of Service (DoS) attack prevention – improve business continuity by being alerted to DoS attacks

Application Insights – Leverage application consumption history to identify peak application uses and implement corresponding controls or identify opportunities to provide enhanced services

Integration with Cambium Networks fixed wireless portfolio

Network wide statistics with cnMaestro cloud management integration

The Cambium Networks QoE solution benefits can be realized by wireless network operators with equipment from any fixed wireless vendor, delivering enhanced bandwidth control and application performance. However, when fixed wireless equipment from Cambium Networks is used, the QoE solution has access to additional algorithms (e.g., MU-MIMO and Adaptive Modulation) which in turn provide a higher level of performance.

"The end user experience is vitally important regardless of the network technology," said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO of Cambium Networks. "With intelligent edge solutions we are making it easy to optimize applications and deliver consistently exceptional service."

The QoE solution is based on Cambium Networks' decades of experience in thousands of networks deployed around the world. "With Cambium Networks' years of expertise on the wireless edge, and incorporating technology from Bequant, we are able to measurably improve the end user experience," said Sakid Ahmed, General Manager, Cambium Networks. "

"We are extremely excited about the opportunity to improve our product through integrating it with the Cambium Networks solutions, collaborating with their development team, and so expanding the reach of our technology," said Jose Lopez, CEO of Bequant, a leading network optimization software company from Madrid, Spain.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places, and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

