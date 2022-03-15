Gallagher Named For The 11th Consecutive Year One Of The 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies

Recognition honors companies demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, has been recognized for the eleventh consecutive year by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies.

Gallagher Logo (PRNewsfoto/Gallagher) (PRNewswire)

Gallagher was honored in the insurance brokerage category. In 2022, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 45 industries.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized for the 11th consecutive year as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "For 95 years, Gallagher has led with integrity, ethics, and compassion—the building blocks of The Gallagher Way. You see these shared values every day in how we help people, businesses, and communities worldwide face the future with confidence. This recognition is such an honor because it's earned by the work our colleagues do every day, at every level of the organization, to provide the best service to our clients."

"Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Gallagher for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Honorees

The full list of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Gallagher

Gallagher is one of the world's largest insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting firms. As a community insurance broker and trusted local consultant, we help people and businesses move forward with confidence. With more than 39,000 people working around the globe, we're connected to the places where we do business and to every community we call home. Managing risk with customized solutions and a full spectrum of services, helping you foster a thriving workforce, and always holding ourselves to the highest standards of ethics to help you face every challenge—that's The Gallagher Way.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

Media Contacts

Gallagher Media Contact

Kelli Murray

Kelli_Murray@ajg.com

Ethisphere Media Contact

Anne Walker

Anne.Walker@Ethisphere.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gallagher