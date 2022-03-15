LITERALLY MEDIA NAMES OREN KATZEFF AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Accomplished Media Vet to Lead Company Through Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Literally Media announced today that it has appointed Oren Katzeff as its new CEO, effective immediately. Katzeff, who was most recently the president of Condé Nast Entertainment (CNE), has spent over twenty years building and scaling content and operations for some of the world's most prominent brands. As CEO, Katzeff will focus on driving growth and increasing profitability by spearheading the expansion of Literally Media's capabilities in video and brand sponsorships, and driving innovative products, investment ideas and partnerships, with a focus on enhanced M&A activity.

Literally Media's content garners more than 50 million monthly global unique visitors. (PRNewswire)

Literally Media hires Oren Katzeff as new head of largest online publisher of humor and entertainment content.

With more than 50 million monthly global unique visitors, a majority of whom are millennials and Gen Z, Literally Media tops the Comscore list as the largest online publisher of humor and entertainment content. Its portfolio of leading digital comedy and culture brands includes Cracked , Know Your Meme , Cheezburger and eBaum's World. Each brand offers curated editorial content about social media and other trending humor, which drives meaningful connections with its passionate communities seeking an authentic and original take on internet culture.

"Oren joins us at a pivotal moment, as we look to grow our audience and rapidly scale both production and revenue," said Jacob Nizri, Founder of Literally Media. "Oren has an outstanding track record of creating and monetizing engaging content, and his global operational expertise will drive forward our growth plans for many years to come."

"When it comes to injecting humor and entertainment into the daily lives of tens of millions of people each month, Literally Media leads the way" said Katzeff. "At a time when memes are the language of the internet and comedy is needed more than ever, this is an exciting, key moment for Literally. I'm honored to join them and to have the chance to work with such an incredible team."

While at CNE, Katzeff oversaw the entire film, TV and video business for all Condé Nast brands, including Wired, Vanity Fair, Vogue and The New Yorker. He led CNE's growth in viewership to more than 1 billion video views a month and over 40 million YouTube subscribers. He also led the launch of GQ Sports -- a GQ spinoff dedicated to the world of athletes -- and the first ever 24/7 linear TV channel for Bon Appetit.

Before joining CNE, Katzeff was global head of programming for Tastemade, where he established a loyal fanbase of over 250 million active monthly viewers, grew the leading lifestyle media company's video views to more than 3 billion per month, and launched the brand's first linear channel on YouTubeTV. Prior to Tastemade, Katzeff served in senior executive roles at ZEFR, Demand Media and Yahoo!.

Katzeff holds a B.S. from the University of California at Berkeley and a J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

ABOUT LITERALLY MEDIA:

Literally Media is the biggest portfolio of digital comedy and culture brands, offering enduring content that reaches over 200 million people globally each month. The company finds authentic voices and grows them with an innovative business approach. Advertisers can reach some of the world's largest humor and culture audiences and gain rich analysis through Literally Media's viral consultancy. From funny videos to relevant insights, Literally is the place to go for funny and trending content. Literally Media is part of 44 Ventures, a selected group of companies, owned and backed by Jacob Nizri.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Literally Media