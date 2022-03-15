SHESPOKE Launches Icon Series through Collaboration with the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHESPOKE , the female led beauty brand, announces the launch of their Icon Series through a collaboration with the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative , a non-profit dedicated to promoting equality and inclusion in the workplace.

SHESPOKE is donating a portion of proceeds from their "Rally x BJK" lipsticks and "Topspin" lipgloss to the organization. The collection is a custom color designed by Billie Jean King, honoring her signature bold lip through a shade rooted in purple, which symbolizes equality. The lipstick is available in four finishes, Sheer, Creamy, Balm, and Matte, as well as the Topspin lipgloss. The full collection can be purchased on shespokemakeup.com.

"Our mission has always been bigger than just lipsticks. We aim to give back to organizations that share our brand's values. We are proud to partner with the legendary Billie Jean King and support her organization. Billie Jean uses her voice to fight for equality and social justice. She is an icon of icons and we could not imagine a better individual for the kick off of our Icon Series" - Kelsey Groome, CEO of SHESPOKE

SHESPOKE was founded on the principle that beauty is not one size fits all, utilizing custom makeup as a tool for self-expression. This collaboration marks the first of their "Icon Series," through which SHESPOKE will partner with trailblazers to create lipsticks representing their unique stories, with a portion of proceeds donated to a philanthropic organization of their choice.

"Each of our partnerships at the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative are grounded in the principles of advancing equity and inclusion. SHESPOKE is an organization founded by women that welcomes everyone to experience their products and ensures there is a social impact to their success. We appreciate the opportunity to partner with SHESPOKE to bring a product to the market that embodies Billie Jean's passion and spirit." – Therese O'Higgins, Executive Director, Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative

About SHESPOKE

Co-Founded by Stephanie March, Rebecca Perkins, and Kelsey Groome, SHESPOKE is a fully custom, clean beauty brand. SHESPOKE's core belief is that beauty should be inclusive, beautiful, and fun. SHESPOKE is the first beauty brand to fully scale customized lipstick offerings. For more information, please visit shespokemakeup.com .

About the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative

Founded in 2014 by sports champions and social activists Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss, the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative aims to create a world where workplaces are free of discrimination and inequality. The Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative fosters a movement where diverse talent is promoted and celebrated, from the top-down and the bottom-up. It challenges the ways differences are seen, and encourages companies, corporations and individuals to embrace those with diverse personalities and lifestyles for the positive and unique contributions they bring to the workforce.

