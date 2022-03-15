U.S. Silica Announces Release of 2021 Sustainability Report

KATY, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) today released its Sustainability Report, summarizing the company's global sustainability activities, performance, and results from calendar year 2021. The revised report includes enhanced disclosures for Environmental, Governance, and Social categories in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) recommended disclosure topics for the Metals & Mining and Construction Materials industry standards. This report provides insight into how U.S. Silica manages its operations to make positive impacts both internally, through its corporate culture, and externally, in partnership with its customers and the communities in which it operates.

With this report, U.S. Silica has also revised its approach to monitoring emissions in a way that follows the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and is in the process of establishing baseline values for future reduction goals.

2021 Key Highlights

Expanded the diversity of its Board of Directors with the appointment of Sandra Rogers

Achieved the safest year in Company history with a 13% improvement in its Total Recordable Incident Rate and a 6% improvement in its Lost Time Incident Rate year-over-year

12% of the Industrial and Specialty Products segment revenues were generated from our offerings that go into sustainable end uses with environmental benefits to society

The Company increased supplier diversity to nearly 10% of total annual spend in 2021

Recycled over 35 billion gallons of water

Bryan Shinn, Chief Executive Officer stated, "I am extremely proud of my colleagues for their dedication and commitment to living our core values by practicing safe production and environmentally conscious and sustainable business practices. They consistently demonstrated their determination and ingenuity and contributed to many successes during the robust operating year.

"Looking forward, we have established a number of sustainability related targets for the next five years and continue to collect baseline values for future reduction goals. We remain focused on building a more diverse workforce, protecting air and water quality, and growing our portfolio of products that support environmentally important value chains."

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 122-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 600 diversified products to customers across our end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company currently operates 24 mines and production facilities and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including information related to sustainability goals and commitments, targets and timelines for achievement and environmental impact reduction goals. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "could," "can have," "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Part I, "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and those described from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as other cautionary statements that are made from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, and our other public communications.

