McRAE INDUSTRIES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST SIX MONTHS OF FISCAL 2022

McRAE INDUSTRIES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST SIX MONTHS OF FISCAL 2022

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 of $31,426,000 as compared to $20,239,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to $2,536,000, or $1.12 per diluted Class A common share as compared to $728,000, or $0.32 per diluted Class A common share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Consolidated net revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2022 totaled $59,014,000 as compared to $39,178,000 for the first six months of fiscal 2021. Net earnings for the first six months of fiscal 2022 amounted to $4,758,000, or $2.11 per diluted Class A common share, as compared to net earnings of $1,222,000, or $0.53 per diluted Class A common share, for the first six months of fiscal 2021.

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2022 COMPARED TO SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2021

Consolidated net revenues totaled $31.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $20.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $23.5 million as compared to $13.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. This increase in net revenues was seen across the board for all product lines, as the demand for western boots continues to grow because of fashion and lifestyle influences in the market place. Revenues from our work boot products increased from $6.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 to $7.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. This was primarily a result of increased military and Dan Post work boot sales.

Consolidated gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to approximately $9.2 million as compared to $5.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Gross profit, as a percentage of net revenues, was up from 27.5% for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 to 29.1% for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. This is primarily due to our lower margin military boot sales making up a smaller percentage of total sales, in addition to better margins on closeout sales.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $5.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $4.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. This increase resulted primarily from increased commissions.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to $3.43 million as compared to $0.81 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

FIRST SIX MONTHS FISCAL 2022 COMPARED TO FIRST SIX MONTHS FISCAL 2021

Consolidated net revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2022 totaled $59.0 million as compared to $39.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2021. Our western and lifestyle product sales totaled $43.4 million for the first six months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $25.8 million for the first six months of fiscal 2021. Consistent with the quarter, this increase in net revenues was seen across the board for all product lines. Net revenues from our work boot business increased from $13.4 million for the first six months of fiscal 2021 to $14.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2022. This increase resulted primarily from an increase in our Dan Post work boot sales.

Consolidated gross profit totaled $17.1 million, or 29.0%, for the first six months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $10.6 million, or 27.1%, for the first six months of fiscal 2021. Consistent with the quarter, this is primarily due to our lower margin military boot sales making up a smaller percentage of total sales, in addition to better margins on closeout sales.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $10.9 million for the first six months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $9.1 million for the first six months of fiscal 2021. This increase resulted primarily from increased commissions.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit amounted to $6.3 million for the first six months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $1.5 million for the first six months of fiscal 2021.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Our financial condition remained strong at January 29, 2022 as cash and cash equivalents totaled $15.1 million as compared to $23.5 million at July 31, 2021. Our working capital increased from $58.0 million at July 31, 2021 to $62.7 million at January 29, 2022.

We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which was fully available at January 29, 2022. One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2023. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2023, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.

For the first six months of fiscal 2022, operating activities used approximately $10.0 million of cash. Net earnings, as adjusted for depreciation, contributed approximately $5.3 million of cash. Increased inventory, accounts receivable, and other assets used approximately $16.0 million of cash. Decreased accounts payable and other accrued liabilities provided approximately $0.9 million of cash.

Net cash provided by investing activities totaled approximately $2.2 million. The sale of securities offset by the purchase of securities provided approximately $1.9 million and the sale of land provided approximately $0.6 million.

Net cash used in financing activities totaled $0.6 million, which was used primarily for dividend payments.

We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: uncertainties associated with COVID-19 or coronavirus, including its possible effects on our operations, supply chain, and the demand for our products and services, the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)













January 29,

2022

July 31,

2021

ASSETS







Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents

$15,113

$23,489









Equity investments

6,544

6,207









Debt securities

-

2,414









Accounts and notes receivable, net

29,765

16,382









Inventories, net

16,757

14,326









Prepaid expenses and other current assets

550

323









Total current assets

68,729

63,141









Property and equipment, net

5,052

5,363









Other assets:

















Deposits

14

14









Notes receivable

1,033

1,017









Real estate held for investment

3,036

3,238









Amounts due from split-dollar life insurance

2,288

2,288









Trademarks

2,824

2,824









Total other assets

9,195

9,381









Total assets

$82,976

$77,885

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)













January 29,

2022

July 31,

2021

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable

$3,126

$2,714









Accrued employee benefits

988

660









Accrued payroll and payroll taxes

802

700









Income tax payable

296

236









Other

812

795









Total current liabilities

6,024

5,105









Deferred tax liabilities

534

534









Total liabilities

6,558

5,639









Shareholders' equity:







Common Stock:







Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares

issued and outstanding, 1,893,635 and 1,893,423

shares, respectively

1,894

1,893









Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;

issued and outstanding, 366,525 and 366,737 shares,

respectively

366

367









Retained earnings

74,158

69,986









Total shareholders' equity

76,418

72,246









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$82,976

$77,885

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

January 29,

January 30,

January 29,

January 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021















Net revenues $31,426

$20,239

$59,014

$39,178















Cost of revenues 22,273

14,672

41,877

28,575















Gross profit 9,153

5,567

17,137

10,603















Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,723

4,762

10,859

9,120















Operating profit 3,430

805

6,278

1,483















Other income (21)

241

187

291















Earnings before income taxes 3,409

1,046

6,465

1,774















Provision for income taxes 873

318

1,707

552















Net earnings $2,536

$728

$4,758

$1,222















































Earnings per common share:





























Diluted earnings per share:













Class A 1.12

0.32

2.11

0.53 Class B NA

NA

NA

NA















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Class A 1,893,486

1,933,860

1,893,454

1,941,721 Class B 366,674

367,295

366,706

368,065 Total 2,260,160

2,301,155

2,260,160

2,309,786

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)



















Common Stock, $1 par value Accumulated Other





Class A Class B Comprehensive Retained



Shares Amount Shares Amount Income (Loss) Earnings Balance, August 1, 2020

1,957,142 $1,957 373,233 $373 $0 $69,487















Stock Buyback

(21,141) (21) (3,500) (4)

(490)















Conversion of Class B

2,300 2 (2,300) (2)

- to Class A Stock





























Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)











(253)















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)











(48)















Net earnings











494 Balance, October 31, 2020

1,938,301 $1,938 367,433 $367 $0 $69,190















Stock Buyback

(14,478) (14) (696) 0

(320)















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)











(252)















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)











(47)















Net earnings











728 Balance, January 30, 2021

1,923,823 $1,924 366,737 $367 $0 $69,299



































Common Stock, $1 par value Accumulated Other





Class A Class B Comprehensive Retained



Shares Amount Shares Amount Income (Loss) Earnings Balance, July 31, 2021

1,893,423 $1,893 366,737 $367 $0 $69,986















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)











(246)















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)











(47)















Net earnings











2,222 Balance, October 30, 2021

1,893,423 $1,893 366,737 $367 $0 $71,915















Conversion of Class B

212 1 (212) (1)

- to Class A Stock





























Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class A common stock)











(246)















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)











(47)















Net earnings











2,536 Balance, January 29, 2022

1,893,635 $1,894 366,525 $366 $0 $74,158

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)













Six Months Ended



January 29,

January 30,



2022 2021









Net cash used in operating activities

(9,998)

140









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

















Proceeds from sale of assets

564

635









Purchase of land for investment

-

(160)









Capital expenditures

(211)

(202)









Purchase of securities

(687)

(5,118)









Proceeds from sale of securities

2,542

9,852









Net cash provided by investing activities

2,208

5,007









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

















Repurchase company stock

-

(850)









Dividends paid

(586)

(601)









Net cash used in financing activities

(586)

(1,451)









Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents

(8,376)

3,696









Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year

23,489

20,959









Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$15,113

$24,655

View original content:

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.