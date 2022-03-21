InventHelp Inventors Develop Unique Form of Pain and Fever Medication (DNV-164)

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to encourage children to take their pain and fever medicine," said one of two inventors, from Castlerock, Colo., "so we invented YUMMY GUMMY KIDS MEDS. Our design offers a novel alternative to traditional liquid medicine."

The invention provides a unique form of pain and fever medication. In doing so, it offers immediate relief from the symptoms of a fever, headache, etc. It also reduces hassles and it provides added peace of mind for parents. The invention features a novel and all-natural design that is easy to administer and consume so it is ideal for children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

