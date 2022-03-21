Automaker Sponsors Beloved Annual Horticultural Event for 21st Consecutive Year, Returns with Large Exhibit and Interactive Potting Parties

CAMDEN, N.J., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that for the 21st consecutive year the automaker will return as the exclusive sponsor of the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show, continuing a decades-long partnership with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS).

SUBARU OF AMERICA RETURNS AS EXCLUSIVE SPONSOR OF THE 2022 PHILADELPHIA FLOWER SHOW (PRNewswire)

Building on the success of last year's first outdoor show, the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show will take place at FDR Park from June 11 to June 19, 2022. The event will feature new and returning displays across the 15-acre park in South Philadelphia for more than 200,000 expected attendees.

"For more than two decades, Subaru and the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society have worked together to raise awareness of the beauty of sustaining a healthy environment by organizing the nation's largest and longest-running horticultural show," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "Subaru remains committed to protecting and preserving the environment for future generations and we look forward to helping Flower Show visitors cultivate their own relationships with plant life while learning new ways to preserve it."

This year's show theme, "In Full Bloom," invites visitors to explore the restorative and healing power of nature and plants while experiencing the benefits of gardening. The theme focuses on blending good health with sustainable garden practices to showcase how people can live a greener life. As the exclusive sponsor, Subaru will provide inspiration and education to attendees interested in learning new ways to incorporate sustainability in their lives.

The "Subaru Bloom Experience" exhibit will feature interactive gardening workshops hosted by the Official Botanical Artist of the GRAMMY® Awards, Tu Bloom. Bloom will lead nearly 2,500 attendees in the Subaru "Potting Party" demonstrations, which have become a Flower Show tradition. Attendees will be invited to create personal potted displays that attract valuable pollinators like bees and butterflies to their home garden.

For Philadelphia Flower Show times and ticket sales, visit PHSOnline.org and follow #FlowerShow on social media.

For information on Subaru's environmental initiatives, visit: Subaru.com/earth.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS), an internationally recognized nonprofit organization founded in 1827, uses horticulture to advance the health and well-being of the Greater Philadelphia Region. PHS programs create healthier living environments, increase access to fresh food, expand access to jobs and economic opportunity, and strengthen deeper social connections between people. PHS's work spans 250 neighborhoods; an expansive network of public gardens and landscapes; year-round learning experiences; and the nation's signature gardening event, the Philadelphia Flower Show. PHS provides everyone with opportunities to garden for the greater good as a participant, member, donor, or volunteer. For information and to support this work, please visit PHSonline.org.

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Jessica Caufield

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-3173

jcaufi@subaru.com

