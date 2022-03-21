TIRE INDUSTRY SPECIALTY CHEMICAL LEADER FLEXSYS APPOINTS SANDIP TYAGI AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

AKRON, Ohio, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexsys, a leader in critical specialty chemicals for the tire industry with a global asset footprint, today announced it has named Sandip Tyagi as Chief Executive Officer.

Flexsys is the former tire additives business of Eastman Chemical Company and was acquired in November 2021 by an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), an operationally focused private equity firm.

Mr. Tyagi will join Flexsys on April 4 and will lead the newly independent organization to drive continued execution of its growth-oriented strategy. Mr. Tyagi has almost three decades of relevant experience supplying multiple industries including automotive, electronics, healthcare, aviation/aerospace and infrastructure. Most recently, he served as President & General Manager of the Formulated Specialties division of Momentive, where he ran a global business and oversaw its Korea operations, with over $1 billion in combined revenues. Prior to Momentive, he held various roles with GE Silicones.

A proven business leader, Mr. Tyagi has lived in both Europe and the US while running businesses based in those geographies over the course of his career, gaining deep expertise starting and expanding businesses while simultaneously leading, recruiting and developing employees in cross-functional global and regional teams.

"We're pleased to announce Sandip as Flexsys' new CEO and look forward to the company's next chapter under his leadership," said Michael Modak, an Operating Partner at One Rock and a member of the Flexsys Board of Directors. "Sandip's deep knowledge and expertise, as well as his alignment with the company's culture and objectives, will be invaluable as Flexsys works towards numerous, exciting growth opportunities to further strengthen its position as the leading global supplier of critical additives to the tire industry."

"Flexsys is known for its excellence in quality, service and innovation, and I'm thrilled to join the company at such an exciting time in its trajectory," said Mr. Tyagi. "I look forward to building on the momentum the company has achieved and to leading the team in executing our growth-oriented strategy."

ABOUT FLEXSYS

Flexsys is the world's largest producer of tire additives including insoluble sulfur and antidegradants, with factories in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Flexsys' global assets shorten customers' supply chain and ensure security. For more information, visit www.flexsys.com .

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com .

