Akima Subsidiary Awarded $85M Logistics Support Contract at Fort Carson

HERNDON, Va. , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, Sunik, has been awarded a contract to provide logistics readiness support to Army Field Support Battalion – Carson (AFSBn) at Fort Carson, Colorado. The award has a 5-year period of performance and a total contract value of approximately $85 million, if all options are exercised.

"This award demonstrates the Army's confidence in the Akima portfolio of companies to deliver world-class logistics," said Scott Rauer, President of Akima's Facilities Solutions Group. "We are proud of our work providing logistics support across multiple Department of Defense facilities, including our support at Fort Carson."

Sunik will provide maintenance, supply, and transportation services for the 4th Infantry Division and multiple separate Division enablers. As a leader in readiness support to the Army, Fort Carson builds and maintains combat ready expeditionary forces necessary to fight and win in complex environments.

The award was made to Akima under the Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise (EAGLE) Program. Sunik plans to support the contract with approximately 350 full time employees.

About Sunik, An Akima Company

Sunik is an SBA-certified 8(a) company and wholly owned subsidiary of Akima, an Alaska Native Corporation (ANC), specializing in delivering day-to-day facilities and base level logistics operations and management to DoD and federal civilian customers. Sunik delivers high quality services when and where customers need it most. To learn more about Sunik, visit www.sunikllc.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with more than 8,000 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2021, Akima ranked #28 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #63 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

