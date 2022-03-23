Blue Star Families Announces $10 Million Gift from MacKenzie Scott

The largest single gift in organization's history will help reach hundreds of thousands more military and veteran families across the country

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Star Families (BSF), a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting military families and strengthening communities, today announced a $10 million gift from MacKenzie Scott, the largest single gift in the organization's history.

Founded in 2009 by military spouses, BSF's mission is to build stronger communities among military families and their civilian neighbors and support thousands of families with resources, programming, and data-driven solutions to the challenges they face every day. The donation marks an investment that will grow BSF's capacity and reach hundreds of thousands more military families, and will kick off the biggest raise in BSF's history, with leadership committing to a pledge to raise an equal amount or more this year.

"MacKenzie Scott is famous for the thoroughness and ethicality of her process and selection – we are proud to be among the first military and veteran family-serving organizations she has recognized. We will continue being evidenced-based and demand-driven as we fight to help give all military and veteran families the lives they deserve while they serve our country. This generous donation will allow us to invest in expanding our reach, capacity, and ability to serve and support hundreds of thousands more military families across the country," said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families.

"With this investment – the largest single donation in our twelve-year history – Blue Star Families is making a commitment. Our goal is to raise an equal or greater amount this year, and to both expand and regrant while encouraging other organizations to produce the measured programming that we know works. MacKenzie Scott's donation demonstrates a clear recognition that military and veteran families need support. Together, we can help create stronger military families and communities – and a stronger military and nation overall," she added.

With more than 210,000 members in our network, including in chapters and communities all over the world, Blue Star Families touches more than 1.5 million military family members every year. Through cutting-edge research and program partnerships, Blue Star Families ensures that wherever American military families go, they can always feel connected, supported and empowered to thrive – in every community, across the nation, and around the globe.

About Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families is the nation's largest grass-roots military family support organization, with a mission to support military families to improve military readiness. Its distinctive approach builds stronger communities around military families through knowledge and programs that address the unique needs of those who serve. Blue Star Families' nationally recognized surveys and analysis give military families an important voice that informs policymakers and its military family programs. It uses the power of its collective resources and cross-sector collaborations to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of members of military families to strengthen the troops, their families, and our nation as a whole. For more information, visit bluestarfam.org .

