CHEYENNE'S OWN DANA DIEKROEGER OF CENTURY 21 BELL REAL ESTATE APPOINTED TO DICK LOUGHLIN INTERNATIONAL HALL OF FAME BY GLOBAL FRANCHISOR

LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), announced at its One21® Experience Global Conference that Dana Diekroeger of CENTURY 21 Bell Real Estate in Cheyenne has been appointed to the CENTURY 21® Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame (IHOF). Diekroeger was selected because of her dedication and commitment to both her clients and the CENTURY 21 System, a consistent high-level of production, and an extensive involvement in the communities in which she lives and works. She was honored at the 2022 One21 Experience, the CENTURY 21 brand's global networking and learning event.

"Dana is truly an amazing individual who has dedicated her life to serving others, from the extraordinary experiences she delivers to her real estate clients to her efforts to improve the lives of local members of the community," said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "She is a true reflection of the CENTURY 21 brand's cultural DNA to move this industry from transactional to experiential and make a difference in the communities where you live and work."

The CENTURY 21 Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame is presented to the most elite independent sales professionals in the CENTURY 21 System. To be considered, sales associates must be affiliated with the CENTURY 21 System a minimum of 10 years, with eight years at CENTURION®- level production, including the current year. Dana is a DOUBLE CENTURION® producer who works with animals in support of the Black Dog Animal Rescue and volunteers for doggie playtime at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. She also packs food bags for "Friday Food Bag," an organization that delivers meals over the weekend to schools, organizes fundraisers and collects clothing for the Comea Homeless Shelter. She also finds time in her day to work as a receptionist at the Davis Hospice and is a member of the Wyoming Business Advocates -- a subcommittee of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.

"There is no better CENTURY 21 brand ambassador than Dana for real estate consumers throughout Wyoming," explained Linda K. Weppner, broker, CENTURY 21 Bell Real Estate. "She is most deserved to be joining an elite group of relentless sales professionals who always elevate and give 121% to their clients and communities."

