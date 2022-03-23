College Food Pantry uses LED Grow Lights to Feed the Community

GLEN ELLYN, Ill., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VOLT Grow® has partnered with the College of DuPage's food pantry to grow fresh produce to donate to food-insecure community members year-round.

VOLT® Lighting (PRNewswire)

VOLT Grow® donated LED grow lights to the College of DuPage's horticulture program to support its learning and research in plant sciences. The fresh produce grown in the greenhouses is then donated to the college's food pantry known as the Fuel Pantry.

"The Fuel Pantry's mission is to support students working toward their degrees by providing brain fuel, as well as the faculty and staff in need through increased food security," stated Emmi Chambers, AmeriCorps member, and Fuel Pantry worker.

The College of DuPage's Phi Theta Kappa chapter created the Fuel Pantry as their "College-Wide Project." They conducted surveys and data, which showed that 100 out of 750 students reported they only had access to less than one to two meals per day. This classifies them as food insecure.

"VOLT Grow®'s donation of grow lights has ensured we can provide a continuous supply of healthy, fresh food to our clients year-round," Chambers stated. "In the winter months, nearly all our produce is grown using VOLT Grow®'s lights, and many of the crops we harvest in the summer months started in the greenhouse."

Fresh produce is only a section of the Fuel Pantry's offerings. Most food products in the Fuel Pantry are non-perishable items. Additionally, they offer non-food items like toiletries. Their focus is on increasing people's well-being to focus on what they are there to do– learn and teach.

"Many college students who experience food insecurity struggle to reach milestones such as year-to-year persistence and certificate or degree completion," stated Higher Education Today.

Public Relations Manager for VOLT Grow®, Casey Brynjolfsson, stated, "We are happy that our light donation is not only supporting horticulture research but also helping the students and staff who need food, especially fresh produce."

VOLT Grow® is proud to make a positive impact in the community and is looking forward to continuing to support these types of initiatives.

About VOLT Grow®: Headquartered in Tampa, FL, VOLT Grow® is a line of commercial LED grow lights for the indoor horticulture market. VOLT Grow® is a division of VOLT® Lighting, one of the largest manufacturers of lighting in the U.S., known for its industry-leading customer satisfaction and quality. VOLT Grow® is a factory-direct brand that distributes its own product from distribution centers in FL, PA, TX, and NV, allowing for quick delivery at unmatched value. For more information, visit www.voltlighting.com/led-grow-lights or contact the company at grow@voltlighting.com .

Press Contact:

Casey Brynjolfsson

caseyb@voltlighting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VOLT LIGHTING