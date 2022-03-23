LandSouth Breaks Ground On Wildwood Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor, has started construction on Wildwood Apartments, a high-end multifamily development in Wildwood, FL.

BLD Group is the developer for Wildwood Apartments, and this marks the first collaboration between BLD Group and LandSouth. Wildwood is scheduled to be completed in early 2024.

"Wildwood represents expansion in an already fast-growing area of Florida," stated LandSouth President and CEO, James Pyle. "LandSouth is thrilled to work with BLD Group to bring Wildwood to life. We hope this is the beginning of a long, productive relationship."

Steve Morrill is the LandSouth project manager for Wildwood Apartments. Matt Sullivan is the superintendent. International Construction and Development Advisors, Inc. is the architecture firm for Wildwood Apartments.

Wildwood Apartments will be a six-building, garden-style development and will also offer six garage buildings. Residents of Wildwood will be able to choose from three different floor plans, ranging from 725 to 1,255 square feet, all with spacious balconies. Wildwood will include several amenities, including a pool, clubhouse, fire pit, and a pet wash area. Wildwood will be conveniently located and in proximity to The Villages.

"Wildwood and the relationship with BLD Group present new opportunities for LandSouth," Steve Morrill, LandSouth project manager, shared. "We're excited to work with BLD Group and bring beautiful, best-in-class multifamily living to Wildwood, Florida.'"

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build Wildwood Apartments. Service components work together to provide seamless delivery through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best–in–class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 25,000 multifamily units. For more information, call LandSouth Marketing Manager, Erica Zumstein, (904) 273-3182, Ext. 109 or visit www.landsouth.com.

