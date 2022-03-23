SEGI TV Successfully Completes Thor Vs Eddie Live Stream Event

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (SEGI) is pleased to announce that its' first live stream event "The Heaviest Boxing Match in History", reports more than 16 million web impressions worldwide, 10.3 million web impressions from the UK, and more than 960,000 watching hours in the first 24 hours.

Larger than we anticipated viewership demand 45 minutes prior to the live stream event , resulted in a technical issue that caused the fight to start 10 minutes behind schedule. The team managed to adapt quickly, and the data indicated that the live broadcast signal was transmitted without incident or interruption for the duration of the event to more than a million concurrent viewers.

As a result of the success of the broadcast, several sporting events, awards shows, and entertainment related properties have contacted Sycamore Entertainment to discuss using our unique AVOD model. Coresports and SegiTVs' ongoing partnership will present numerous opportunities for the company, utilizing this model for its livestream sports lineup, until at least the end of 2023.

Edward Sylvan, CEO of Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. says "We are proud to have completed this tremendous undertaking in such a compressed period of time. It gives me great confidence to see how our team reacted and adapted to the challenges that we faced. I am very thankful to my team and our partners for their tenacity and strength." He goes on to say, "We are now set to improve upon what we have started, so that our upcoming livestream events will be an even bigger success."

Sycamore Entertainment looks forward to presenting its line-up to its next livestream events.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group. (SEGI):

Sycamore Entertainment is a diversified entertainment company that specializes in the acquisition, marketing and worldwide distribution of quality finished feature-length motion pictures. Sycamores' management team utilizes its long standing relationships to provide market specific publicity, promotion, media buying, theatrical placement and Print and & Advertising financing for theatrical domestic release. Visit: www.sycamoreentertainment.com

About SEGI.TV:

SEGI.TV is a new free streaming experience from Sycamore Entertainment Group that is designed to engage the new culture of diverse audiences and filmmakers, built on the pillars of equality, sustainability, and community. Visit: Segi.tv

Forward-Looking Safe Harbour Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties related to events dependent on circumstances that will occur in the near future. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Sycamore Films actual results in future periods to differ materially from results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to obtain rights to distribute and market films, product availability; demand and market competition, and access to capital markets. For a more complete discussion of the risks to which Sycamore Films is subject to please see our filings with the SEC, including our Current Report on Form 8-K filed May 21, 2010 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter 2010. You should independently investigate and fully understand all risks before making investment decisions.

