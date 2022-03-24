ARIEL PROPERTY ADVISORS ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERS

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariel Property Advisors has announced Paul McCormick and Sean R. Kelly have been promoted to the position of Partner, the first such announcement since the founding of the company in 2011. The promotions come after significant growth for APA in the last decade, and specifically in recent years as the company has broadened their presence in NYC. McCormick and Kelly will join Shimon Shkury, Victor Sozio, Ivan Petrovic, and Michael A. Tortorici, as partners.

"Our biggest assets are our people and Vic, Mike, Ivan and I want to see the best join us in growing Ariel together. We established a clear career progression that allows accomplished professionals ownership in Ariel and the highest level of collaboration and support. Sean and Paul represent top talent and we are grateful for the opportunity to work even closer together with both of them."

Kelly joined APA in 2017 and in the past three years has distinguished himself as one of the firm's leading brokers. Mr. Kelly has brokered more than 120 transactions, consisting of more than 6 million square feet, with an aggregate value of more than $800 million. He leads business development and networking initiatives in the Greater Downtown Brooklyn market and the surrounding neighborhoods of Brooklyn Heights, Dumbo, Park Slope, Gowanus, Fort Greene and Clinton Hill. He is also involved in numerous professional and non-profit organizations.

"I joined Ariel because it was a great opportunity to work with one of the best firms. APA has an unrivaled support system and prioritizes community involvement. I look forward to continuing our efforts in helping our professionals grow, serving clients and being involved in the community." said Kelly.

Paul McCormick joined APA in 2015 to establish the capital services division and his role quickly expanded to manage sales operations, including Investment Sales and Capital Services. Paul has been instrumental in company growth over the past 7 years and spearheads the Investment Research Division's efforts and content. Paul regularly gives back to his community through APA initiatives and internship programs, and is a regular blood donor.

"Ariel Property Advisors' competitive edge is our ability to gain the trust of our clients. As part of management, and now as a partner, I am thrilled to provide this unique value proposition to the organization," McCormick said.

