BOSTON WELCOMES THE TASTE OF ICELAND FESTIVAL FROM APRIL 7-11

Guests are invited to join in celebrating Iceland's iconic food, cocktails, music, film, literature, and more.

BOSTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by Iceland, today announced the continuation of Taste of Iceland 2022 , an annual celebration of Icelandic culture in North America. The next stop on the tour is Boston, MA, where from April 7-11, locals can transport themselves to Iceland through a series of events inspired by, and in celebration of, the best of Icelandic culture through food and beverage, music, literature, films, art and more.

(PRNewswire)

Over the course of the five-day festival, and in partnership with local businesses in Boston, and Taste of Iceland's official partners, events will be hosted by the Cheeky Monkey , Alibi , Trident Bookseller & Cafe , the SoWa Power Station , Brattle Theater and the Wicked Queer Film Festival , Down Under Yoga , and Royale . The schedule of events includes:

Icelandic Culinary Experience: Hosted daily starting at 5 p.m. , from April 7-10 at Cheeky Monkey, located at 3 Lansdowne Street in Boston

Cocktail Class Presented by Icelandic brands Reyka Vodka and Ólafsson Gin : April 7 , starting at 4 p.m. , at Alibi within The Liberty Hotel, located at 215 Charles Street , starting at, at Alibi within The Liberty Hotel, located at 215 Charles Street

The Write Stuff with Iceland's First Lady, Eliza Reid : April 8 , from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. , at the Trident Bookseller & Café, located at 338 Newbury Street in Boston

Elemental Sound Bath: April 9 , from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Down Under School of Yoga, located at 2000 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge

Icelandic Provisions Snack Bar : At 3 p.m. , immediately following the Elemental Sound Bath, located at the Down Under School of Yoga : At, immediately following the Elemental Sound Bath, located at the Down Under School of Yoga

Cop Secret Film Screening: April 9 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. , at the Brattle Theater located at 40 Brattle St in Cambridge

66°North Photo Exhibit and Fire Side Chat with Chris Burkard : April 10 , from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. , at the SoWa Power Station, Mezzanine, located at 540 Harrison Avenue , from, at the SoWa Power Station, Mezzanine, located at 540 Harrison Avenue

Reykjavik Calling Concert with Icelandic Musicians Axel Flóvent and Bríet : April 11 , from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. , at Royale, located at 279 Tremont Street , from, at Royale, located at 279 Tremont Street

Wheel of Prizes Presented by Icelandair : Daily, at various events (additional details below), participants will have the opportunity to win a variety of prizing, including a trip for two to Iceland ! Daily, at various events (additional details below), participants will have the opportunity to win a variety of prizing, including a trip for two to

Most events will be free to the public and follow a first-come, first-serve policy, with limited capacity. However, guests are encouraged to register for each at the link HERE to receive up-to-date information. Taste of Iceland is adhering to Boston's COVID-19 mandates. Additional information found below.

Icelandic Culinary Experience:

Hosted daily starting at 5 p.m. from April 7 – April 10 at the Cheeky Monkey , Icelandic chef Viktor Örn Andrésson and Head Chef at Cheeky Monkey, Wagner Sousa will prepare a sampling of traditional bar fare with an Icelandic twist. The menu will also feature an exclusive beer created for, and only available during, the Taste of Iceland Festival.

Reservations can be made at Resy.com and additional information can be found HERE . The menu and pricing include:

Nordic Taco ($16)

Grilled Rack of Lamb ($22)

Icelandic Provisions Skyr Dessert ($9)

Fagradalsfjall Stout ($9)

Icelandic Cocktail Making Class:

A two-hour Icelandic Cocktail Class hosted by Reyka Vodka, as well as Ólafsson Gin's Brand Representative and Mixologist, Tóta at Alibi within The Liberty Hotel. DJ Hermigervill will welcome guests, and Reyka Vodka and Ólafsson Gin representatives will then make four different cocktails using the different Icelandic spirits. Attendees must be 21 years old with a valid ID to attend and consume alcohol. The CocktailClass is free and follows a first-come, first-serve policy. However, sign up HERE , to receive additional information and all updates regarding the event.

The Write Stuff Featuring Iceland's First Lady, Eliza Reid:

Celebrate Iceland's rich storytelling tradition with a talk hosted by First Lady of Iceland and co-founder of the Iceland Writers Retreat, Eliza Reid. Eliza will discuss her critically acclaimed book ' Secrets of the Sprakkar,' and how she explored the cultural roots of Iceland's attitude towards equality and examined how her home country can continue to progress. Guests will also experience a Fireside Chat with Eliza and Pulitzer Prize Winner Geraldine Brooks, with question and book-signing opportunities. The Icelandic Literature event is free and follows a first-come, first-serve policy. However, sign up HERE , to receive additional information and all updates regarding the event.

Elemental Sound Bath and Snack Bar:

Icelandic Energy Healer, Jósa Goodlife, will take attendees on an elemental journey beyond time and space, with a deeply relaxing and uplifting program, with healing sounds from nature that will leave guests feeling rejuvenated. Attendees will receive a yoga mat, courtesy of Icelandic Provisions , a facial towel and skincare, from Blue Lagoon , a blanket, compliments of Icelandair and water from Icelandic Glacial .

Following the class, guests are invited to grab a fresh Icelandic Provisions Skyr Can, which is an Icelandic yogurt that has sustained Icelanders for nearly 1,000 years! Icelandic Glacial water and Oatmeal from Icelandair will also be available. The Elemental Sound Bath and Snack Bar are free and follows a first-come, first-serve policy. However, sign up HERE , to receive additional information and all updates regarding the event.

Cop Secret Film Screening:

Guests will enjoy action and comedy film, Cop Secret, directed by Hannes Þór Halldórsson at the Brattle Theatre , and in partnership with Boston's LGBTQ+ Film Festival, Wicked Queer . The film shares the story of how a police officer, in denial of his sexuality, falls in love with his new partner, while investigating a string of bank break-ins. The screening of Cop Secret is free and follows a first-come, first-serve policy. However, sign up HERE , to receive additional information and all updates regarding the event.

66°North Photo Exhibit and Fire Side Chat with Chris Burkard:

The photo exhibition titled, 50 times and counting; because once wasn't enough! will display photos captured by Chris Burkard that tell the stories of his travels throughout Iceland, hosted at the SoWa Power Station . 66°North Brand Ambassador, Chris Burkard is an award-winning, self-taught photographer and artist whose images are punctuated by energized landscapes and moments of bliss, by adventure seeking and the lifestyle that ensues, and by movement and intuitive light-working capabilities. Billy Brown, Senior Gear Editor at Fatherly.com, will host a Fireside chat with Chris, as he answers questions about his photography journeys. Reyka Vodka and Olafsson Gin cocktails will also be served. The photo exhibition is free and follows a first-come, first-serve policy. However, sign up HERE , to receive additional information and updates regarding the event.

Reykjavik Calling Concert:

The Reykjavik Calling Concert will celebrate Icelandic music, with performances by Bríet and Axel Flóvent . Bríet is a multi-instrumentalist Icelandic Artist who writes and performs her own songs. Her album Kveðja, was selected as the album of the year at the 2021 Icelandic Music Awards, where she also won singer of the year and lyricist of the year. Axel Flóvent, an Alternative/Indie Artist from Iceland whose newest album, 'You Stay by the Sea' is inspired by the search for a place to feel at peace taps into the DIY spirit of his earliest recordings, but with a sense of refinement and newfound wisdom. DJ Hermigervi will host the evening and welcome guests with music from playlists featuring all Icelandic artists across genres. Reykjavik Calling is free to attend, and doors open at 7 p.m. The Reykjavik Calling Concert is free and follows a first-come, first-serve policy. However, sign up HERE , to receive additional information and updates regarding the event.

Taste of Iceland's Wheel of Prizes:

Presented by Icelandair, the Wheel of Prizes gives participants the chance to win a range of prizes, including Blue Lagoon skincare , an Icelandic Wool Blanket , a year's supply of Icelandic Provisions' Skyr, cases of sparkling and still water from Icelandic Glacial , a Reyka Vodka package, a Tindur Shearling jacket and Surtsey Knit Cap from 66°North , or the grand prize, a trip for two to Iceland from Icelandair, including a stay at the Silica Hotel at the famed Blue Lagoon and a 72-Hour City-card from Visit Reykjavík! People can sign up for a chance to win an hour before the spins take place at the times listed below:

April 7 at 5 p.m. , prior to the Icelandic Cocktail Class at Alibi within The Liberty Hotel

April 8 at 3 p.m. , prior to the Write Stuff at Trident Bookseller & Café

April 9 at 6 p.m. , prior to the Cop Secret film screening at the Brattle Theater

April 10 at 5 p.m. , prior to the 66°North Photo Exhibit at SoWa Power Station

April 11 at 7 p.m. prior to the Reykjavik Calling Concert at Royale

Taste of Iceland events have previously been held in Washington D.C., and the tour will continue following Boston, MA in other North American cities including Denver, CO; Seattle, WA; Chicago, IL, and Toronto, Canada. For more information on Taste of Iceland, please visit https://www.inspiredbyiceland.com/culture/taste-of-iceland-boston/

For media inquiries or to attend any Taste of Iceland events, please contact tasteoficeland@finnpartners.com .

About Taste of Iceland

Taste of Iceland is an annual festival that celebrates Iceland's vibrant culture. The festival is organized by Inspired by Iceland , a public-private communications platform owned and operated by Business Iceland that promotes Iceland, Icelandic products and services. It is presented in partnership with its members: Icelandair , Visit Reykjavík , Icelandic Trademark Holding , Reyka Vodka , Ólafsson Gin , Blue Lagoon , 66°North , Icelandic Provisions , Icelandic Lamb , Icelandic Glacial , Landsvirkjun , and Isavia Keflavik International Airport . To learn more about Business Iceland, please visit www.businessiceland.is .

SOURCE Taste of Iceland

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taste of Iceland