CTV Sows New Unscripted Dating Series FARMING FOR LOVE

– Based on a hit international format, the Canadian English-language adaptation consists of 10, one-hour episodes –

– From Lark Productions and Fremantle, casting for FARMING FOR LOVE is now underway at CTV.ca/farmingforlovecasting –

– Customized brand partnership opportunities for FARMING FOR LOVE are now available –

Tags: @CTV_PR , @CTV , @TheLede_ca

To tweet this release: https://thelede.ca/wBAtPh

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The search for true love is coming to CTV, as the network announced today it has greenlit new unscripted dating series FARMING FOR LOVE. An adaptation of the hit international format THE FARMER WANTS A WIFE, FARMING FOR LOVE follows the journeys of five rural Canadian singles on their quest for romance. Produced by Lark Productions in collaboration with Fremantle and in association with CTV, the CTV Original series consists of 10, one-hour episodes with production taking place later this year in British Columbia.

The hit format is based on an original concept from British magazine Country Living licensed by Fremantle. The Canadian French-language version, L'AMOUR EST DANS LE PRÉ, is a long-running success on Noovo, currently in its tenth season. Since its premiere in 2013, L'AMOUR EST DANS LE PRÉ has led to more than 15 couples and 27 children.

In FARMING FOR LOVE, five Canadians searching for their soulmates open up their farms – and their hearts – to a select group of urban singles. As they live and work together, the daters must adjust to a new lifestyle, and immerse themselves in a series of challenges, group activities, and intimate one-on-one dates with the goal of finding their one true love. Casting for FARMING FOR LOVE is currently underway for single, BC-based farmers, growers, ranchers, producers, or vintners from all backgrounds who are hoping to find their life partner. For more information on FARMING FOR LOVE, and details on how to apply, click here. The application deadline is April 15, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET, but may be changed at any time.

To view full press release, click here.

View original content:

SOURCE CTV