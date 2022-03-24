Food Animal Concerns Trust (FACT) Announces New Fund-a-Farmer Grant Winners

More Than $170,000 Awarded to 60 Farmers Across 27 States to Expand Humane Farming

CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Animal Concerns Trust (FACT), a national nonprofit organization that works to ensure that all food-producing animals are raised in a humane and healthy manner, recently awarded more than $170,000 in Fund-a-Farmer Grants to a diverse slate of 60 livestock farmers and ranchers. In solidarity with the movement to address racial inequity in agriculture, 45 percent of the grants were made to farmers who identify as Black, Indigenous or People of Color. Eighty percent of the grant recipients are first-generation farmers, and a majority are women-owned operations.

Since 2012, FACT has cumulatively awarded 521 grants totaling over $857,000 to farmers across 44 states, directly benefiting an estimated 735,000 animals.

Of the 60 total grants awarded this year, FACT awarded 19 grants to farmers who are seeking to attain or who already hold one of three animal welfare certifications (Certified Animal Welfare Approved (AWA) by A Greener World, Certified Humane , or Global Animal Partnership (GAP) Animal Welfare Certified), and 41 grants to farmers who wish to improve or expand access to pasture for their animals. As in past years, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) is again generously underwriting the grants to farmers pursuing or holding one of the above animal welfare certifications.

"The ASPCA is honored to fund FACT's annual grants for the fifth year in a row to support farmers transitioning to more humane and sustainable systems that improve animal welfare and meet the demand for greater transparency in the marketplace," said Kara Shannon, Director of Farm Animal Welfare Policy at the ASPCA. "FACT grantees continue to illustrate the benefits higher-welfare farming has not just for animals, but for farm businesses, local communities and our environment."

A recent 2022 survey of past grant recipients found that the grants have produced a wide range of long-term benefits. Overall, 98 percent of farmers reported that their FACT-funded projects improved animal welfare, 95 percent experienced a positive environmental impact, and 88 percent found that the grant improved their farm's financial viability. Individual farmers report that their FACT-funded projects have increased biodiversity, improved soil fertility, enhanced livestock health and comfort, and reduced stress for both the farmer and their animals.

"After a decade of grantmaking, there is no doubt that our Fund-a-Farmer Grants are significantly benefiting farmer livelihood, animal welfare, and environmental health," said Larissa McKenna, FACT's Humane Farming Program Director. "We believe that partnering with - and investing in - humane farmers is one of the best ways to make a difference in the lives of food-producing animals."

FACT is working to change the way that meat, poultry and dairy are produced, and these grants are a key to making these changes. The Boston-based direct-to-consumer brand, ButcherBox, is also promoting these changes through their national humane meat delivery service. The company has supported FACT's grants to farmers for the past three years.

"The change needed in our agriculture industry is multi-faceted – we need to increase the humane treatment of animals, environmental sustainability, and racial equity," said Evadne Cokeh, ButcherBox's Vice President of Social & Environmental Responsibility. "I've been impressed with FACT's commitment to increasing racial equity through its Fund-a-Farmer grant program as they have made a concerted effort to ensure that Black, Indigenous, and farmers of color know about their grants and it's been rewarding as a supporter of this program to see the racial diversity of their grantees grow."

Wendy Johnson of Jóia Food Farm in Charles City, Iowa received a grant this year to purchase mobile handling equipment to sort and handle the farm's growing flock of sheep. The farm's sheep and lambs are Certified Animal Welfare Approved and Certified Grassfed by A Greener World.

"Thank you so much for providing Fund-a-Farmer grants to farmers! It is so helpful especially when making capital purchases to enhance the safety and respect of the animals. They give us so much, the least we can do is give them a safe, respectful and healthy life on farms," Ms. Johnson said.

Tim and Delicia Brown of Broadview Farm and Gardens in Marengo, Illinois received a grant this year to purchase fencing and mobile housing to expand their flock of pastured broiler chickens.

"The project will benefit the birds by providing a high-quality forage tailored to their needs. It will also increase the health of the soil, by improving soil structure, and increasing the cycling of nutrients," Mr. Brown said.

A summary of each of the funded projects is available on FACT's website.

In addition to the grants, FACT also offers free webinars, conference scholarships, and a mentorship program for livestock and poultry farmers who wish to improve the welfare of their farm animals. Please contact Larissa McKenna, Humane Farming Program Director, at (773) 525-4952 or lmckenna@foodanimalconcerns.org with questions about any of FACT's farmer services.

FACT's vision is that all food-producing animals will be raised in a humane and healthy manner, and that everyone will have access to safe and humanely-produced food. We accomplish this by supporting humane farmers, promoting policies that make foods from animals safe and healthy to eat, and helping consumers make informed food choices. Learn more at www.foodanimalconcernstrust.org.

