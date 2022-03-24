Former XPO Logistics Executive Joins USPack to Lead White-Glove Delivery Operations

ORLANDO, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USPack, a national leader in high-speed final-mile logistics and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, today announced a strategic addition to its leadership team with the hiring of Kyle Wall, Senior Vice President of Terminal Operations. This move underscores the Company's commitment to investing in and expanding its USPHome division, an end-to-end omni-channel distribution solution for retail and white-glove customers.

(PRNewsfoto/USPack) (PRNewswire)

Kyle will lead and continue to enhance the capabilities of USPack's terminal operations including white glove delivery & installation, pool distribution 3PL, and big & bulky delivery services. He brings a wealth of final-mile logistics and supply chain knowledge from his previous roles with XPO and UPS Freight where he instituted a service-driven culture centered around key performance metrics and accountability.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Kyle to the team," said Mark Glazman, CEO of USPack. "His experience and leadership will ensure that USPack's rapidly expanding terminal and white glove operations deliver superior service execution and customer experience for our customers, as well their customers."

"I'm excited to join USPack during this exciting time of growth and technology innovation," says Kyle. "USPack is building a differentiated, technology-enabled final mile delivery solution offering by leveraging the Company's growing network density, leading service uptime and adaptable delivery approach."

About USPack

USPack is a same-day final-mile delivery company custom-built to help brands and businesses win in the delivery economy. With a 30-year track record of success, the company has a proven ability to create delivery strategies with business impact for customers in retail, healthcare, eCommerce, manufacturing, and distribution. With one of the industry's most extensive transportation and warehouse networks and a dedicated network of independent delivery professionals on-call 24/7/365, USPack builds scalable, tech enabled final mile delivery networks for companies with needs of all shapes, sizes and timeframes across the country. Headquartered in Orlando, FL, USPack operates across the US through a network of over 40 facilities, and also provides dedicated solutions operating out of customer facilities. For more information, visit www.gouspack.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USPack