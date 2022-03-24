Informed XP adds to its list of contract vehicles with 8(a) STARS III GWAC

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informed XP is an awardee on the Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) with a $50-billion ceiling for emerging technologies.

The 8(a) Streamlined Technology Acquisition Resource for Services (STARS) III GWAC is exclusive to Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) prime contractors offering IT-based services at competitive prices. These contracts are known governmentwide as best-in-class and easy-to-use for streamlined procurement solutions, and the 8(a) STARS III is part of the fourth-generation GWAC that has greater focus on technology such as artificial intelligence and extends offerings to outside the continental U.S. (OCONUS).

"We are thrilled to receive the 8(a) STARS III as our second government contract vehicle," said Tina Williams, founder and principal of Informed XP. "This award will allow us to expand our offerings to our federal agency customers and even venture into new partnerships for those seeking IT-based solutions. As a small business with more than 15 years of design experience, we are particularly grateful and eager to put this award to work."

The 8(a) STARS III represents the GSA's focus on supporting small businesses and the continuously evolving needs of agencies. The award has an ordering period of a five-year base with one three-year option, which started July 2, 2021. For more information about 8(a) STARS III, visit gsa.gov/stars3 .

About Informed XP

Informed XP channels the power of evidence and design to craft compelling experiences for humans, helping them discover and comprehend information to complete meaningful actions. Leaders in UX and CX, we leverage modern, user-centered approaches such as design thinking, lean, and agile to clarify strategy and accelerate transformation. Forward-thinking, curious, and collaborative, we embrace change to create long-lasting solutions and innovate for the public and private sectors. We find the problems worth solving and passionately pursue successful outcomes for companies large and small. Informed XP is a certified Women and Minority-owned small business. For more information, visit informedxp.com .

