InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitizer for Enclosed Spaces (RKH-155)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple way to release a sanitizer in an enclosed space to kill germs and bacteria," said an inventor, from Freedman, Va., "so I invented the GERM B-GONE. My design provides added protection and peace of mind, especially during the current pandemic."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to disinfectant and sanitize an enclosed area. In doing so, it offers an alternative to spraying or wiping surfaces with harmful chemicals. As a result, it helps to prevent the spread of germs, viruses, fungus and bacteria and it enhances safety and sanitation. The invention features a safe and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, vehicles, businesses, schools, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RKH-155, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp