Ivalua Recognized as a Leader for Supplier Value Management Platforms, Q1 2022 Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Supplier Value Management Platforms, Q1 2022 . Supplier Value Management (SVM) platforms include the various applications used to automate and manage activities with suppliers, including Supplier Risk & Performance Management (SRPM), Source-to-Contract (S2C), and Procure-to-Pay (P2P). According to Forrester1 SVM acknowledges and reinforces the principle that suppliers are a critical source of business value and not just a category of business spending that needs to be reduced.

In today's dynamic and uncertain environment, strong supplier relationships are a key competitive advantage. Having a complete view of all activities across the Source-to-Pay process is paramount to building effective and resilient supplier relationships. Further, suppliers play a pivotal role in innovation, ESG, risk management, quality, supply continuity, and many other critical organizational functions.

Ivalua is honored to be recognized in this important evaluation covering a broad range of Procurement and Supply Chain processes. This builds on Ivalua's recognition as a leader in each individual area, Source-to-Contract, Contract Management, Supplier Risk & Performance Management and Procure-to-Pay.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Leader by Forrester in this strategically important category," said David Khuat-Duy, Founder and CEO of Ivalua. "Suppliers are key to addressing many of today's top issues, such as improving supply chain resilience, accelerating innovation and improving sustainability. Our organically built, unified Spend Management platform provides precisely the transparency and collaboration capabilities required to effectively assess, engage and monitor suppliers."

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us at @Ivalua.

