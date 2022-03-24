LIV North Selects WellnessLiving as Software Provider

All-In-One Software Provider Powers the Management of Corporate Fitness Facilities Across Canada

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - LIV North, Canada's leading business management consultant for fitness, recreation, and aquatics facilities selects WellnessLiving as their primary software provider after a rigorous evaluation of the top business management software solutions.

LIV North is the only full-service fitness consulting and management company in Canada, offering clients commercial fitness equipment, digital services, and innovative programming. They manage facilities and services for large national corporations, property managers, community and recreation centres, and post-secondary institutions. This new and growing partnership with WellnessLiving allows LIV North to offer their clients easy-to-use and fully customizable tools to manage their business.

"The Fitness Management division of LIV North has been searching for a turnkey solution to utilize at our managed fitness facilities across Canada. We were delighted to discover WellnessLiving. They provide an incredibly robust, intuitive platform for our account managers and members alike," says Tonya Faganely, vice president of LIV North. "WellnessLiving's team has been incredibly diligent and solution-oriented, allowing our projects' seamless transition to the platform."

LIV North has implemented WellnessLiving's software all-in-one business management solution into 20 of their Canadian corporate and private fitness and wellness facilities and plans to integrate the majority of the facilities they manage by the end of the year.

"We're proud to be selected as LIV North's primary software provider and support Canada's most esteemed corporate fitness facilities," says Len Fridman, co-founder and CEO of WellnessLiving. "Our goal is to provide fitness and wellness businesses with all the tools they need to manage every aspect of their business within one platform. We're confident LIV North's clients will be well equipped to run and grow their businesses."

About LIV North

LIV North is Canada's leading business management consulting company for fitness, wellness, recreation, and aquatics facilities. In addition, LIV North's Optimal is a digital, on-demand membership platform, connecting clients with live trainers as well as fitness and wellness programs. LIV North has managed over 75 facilities, ranging from 300 to over 10,000 members, serving 150,000 members daily across Canada. LIV North has offices in five cities and over 1,500 employees across the county. For more information, visit: https://livnorth.com.

About WellnessLiving

WellnessLiving was founded in Toronto, Canada, by Len Fridman (CEO) and Sasha Davids (COO). The pair had a dream to create a truly affordable, all-in-one, cloud-based solution, offering cutting-edge business management tools for fitness and wellness businesses around the world. Dynamic features like their automated marketing suite, advanced reporting, easy booking tools, and rewards program allow customers to attract, engage, and convert their clients. WellnessLiving is one of the fastest-growing software companies in North America with over 15 million users worldwide and is the proud recipient of the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ award programs. For more information, visit www.wellnessliving.com.

