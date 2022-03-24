Michael L. Parks, MD, FAAOS, named treasurer of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' Board of Directors

CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York orthopaedic surgeon Michael L. Parks, MD, FAAOS, was named treasurer of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS). He will assume the new position following the AAOS 2022 Annual Meeting in Chicago, March 22-26, 2022.

The AAOS treasurer serves as chair (and is one of three voting members) of the AAOS' Finance Committee. The committee oversees the finances and fiscal health of the AAOS, which has more than 39,000 members.

Dr. Parks is associate attending at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and associate professor of Clinical Orthopaedic Surgery at Weill Cornell College of Medicine in New York. He specializes in the surgical treatment of adults with arthritis requiring reconstructive procedures of the hip and knee.

Dr. Parks has led several research projects at HSS, with a particular interest in socioeconomic and racial disparities in access to arthritis care and total joint replacement surgery. His research has published numerous journal articles related to joint replacement outcomes and racial differences.

Dr. Parks has also been recognized for his expertise in numerous publications throughout his career, receiving top doctor rankings in Black Enterprise and Money magazines. He has also been recognized in such publications as The Network Journal, The New York Times Magazine, and Castle Connolly's Best Doctors: New York Metro. In 2019, he was the recipient of the AAOS' Diversity Award.

Dr. Parks has served as president of the Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF) and is a past president of the New York State Society of Orthopaedic Surgeons. He previously served on the AAOS Board of Directors and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) Board of Directors. Dr. Parks is active in the AAOS and has served on the Annual Meeting Committee, Board of Councilors, and chair of the AAOS Resolutions Committee. He also served on the former Publications Committee and was a member of the 2003 class of Leadership Fellows Program. He has also been actively involved with the Movement is Life Caucus, a multi-stakeholder group devoted to decreasing musculoskeletal healthcare disparities.

Dr. Parks graduated from Duke University with a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry and went on to earn his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, where he received the President's Clinical Science Award. After completing an internship in general and thoracic surgery, followed by an orthopaedic residency at Duke University Medical Center, he continued his training at HSS with a fellowship on the Hip and Knee Service where he remains in practice today.

