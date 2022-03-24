NATIONAL WOMEN'S BUSINESS CONFERENCE POWERS DREAMS OF NATION'S WOMEN BUSINESS OWNERS

Entrepreneurial Women of all Ages, Backgrounds and Business Sizes and Sectors Gather for Connection, Inspiration, Resources and More

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heading into the pandemic, women business owners, and especially women of color, were the fastest growing sector of entrepreneurs in the U.S. While they've faced challenges with accessing COVID relief, childcare, hiring and more during the past two years, the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO®) has been their voice and support through it all. Now, NAWBO is excited to bring them together for the National Women's Business Conference (WBC2022) presented for the tenth consecutive year by Bank of America, to be held October 9-11 in Louisville, Kentucky.

WBC2022 is designed to power the dreams of NAWBO's members and non-members alike through opportunities to connect with like-minded entrepreneurial women; be inspired by amazing speakers sharing stories of adversity and success as well as addressing business topics; access valuable resources from NAWBO partners; network and shop in the exhibit hall; and participate in fun activities and giveaways.

"Whether the dream is to create something new, better or more meaningful; to be your own boss and leader; to enjoy a more flexible lifestyle; to leave a legacy for the next generation; to give back to a community; or to change the world in positive ways, NAWBO is here to power it," said Cristina Morales Heaney, 2021-2022 NAWBO National Board Chair. "This year's WBC will be the first in-person conference in two years, so we're expecting a great turnout and an incredibly impactful experience."

Headlining this year's conference are two keynote speakers:

• Molly Bloom is an inspirational speaker, entrepreneur and bestselling author of the memoir Molly's Game, which was adapted into an award-winning film of the same name by Aaron Sorkin. Molly's memoir chronicles her journey from college student to waitress to building and operating the largest and most notorious private poker game in the world. Molly was also a world-class skier who overcame severe scoliosis to ultimately rank No. 3 in North America in moguls.

• Magie Cook is a successful Latino businesswoman who was born in an orphanage in Mexico. She immigrated to the U.S. on a basketball scholarship, then became homeless. In 2004, however, she entered a fresh salsa competition and won. Magie started Maggie's All-Natural Fresh Salsas and Dips with just $800 and grew it into a multi-million-dollar company that Campbell's later purchased. Magie has since returned to Mexico to rescue orphaned children from a drug cartel.

The 2022 conference will culminate in another highlight—the annual gala and awards, where NAWBO and award sponsor Bank of America will honor the finalists and announce the Woman Business Owner of the Year. This overall business excellence award recognizes and rewards an entrepreneur who excels at strategy, operations, finances, problem solving, overcoming adversity and giving back to her community.

Registration is now open for WBC2022 and attendees save when they register before June 30th. NAWBO is also offering sponsorship, exhibitor and advertising opportunities as well as NextGen Virtual Programming for next generation entrepreneurs. Learn more about these opportunities and register here.

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 11.6 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org.

