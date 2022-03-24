Scaled Agile's Spring Launch Reveals Breakthrough Tools and Resources to Help SAFe® Professionals Navigate Digital Disruption

New enablement resources focused on Lean Portfolio Management, organizing around value, and Release Train Engineer facilitation are designed to propel success for the individual, the team, and the business

BOULDER, Colo., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, unveiled its Spring Launch with over 20 new features and resources designed to help SAFe professionals successfully transition skills from the classroom to the workplace. Focused on three areas, Lean Portfolio Management, organizing around value, and Release Train Engineer facilitation, the new offering includes workshops, practice and facilitation guides, e-learning, SAFe collaboration templates, and focused community sections.

"Applying SAFe in real-world environments can be daunting," said Chris James, CEO of Scaled Agile, Inc. "These new resources enable SAFe professionals to develop the specific skills needed to help their organizations accelerate digital innovation and achieve business agility. Those leading the adoption of Agile at scale will love the ability to learn what they need at the moment they need it, and business leaders will appreciate knowing that their teams can consistently deliver on the needs of a dynamic business."

Key highlights of the Spring Launch include:

Resources for Organizing Around Value:



Organizing Around Value Community section, Practice Guide, and Collaborate Templates to get started on the Organizing Around Value journey.

Value Stream Mapping Community section and Collaborate Templates to continue the journey.

Business Agility Assessments to communicate and plan for success.

Resources for Launching a Lean Portfolio:

Getting Started Workshop for Lean Portfolio Management (LPM) class participants to prepare for the LPM implementation kickoff with field-tested patterns.

LPM Practice Guide with interactive modules and embedded practice resources to ensure a successful Lean portfolio journey. The online resources help change agents align, organize, strategize, operate, govern, and measure a Lean portfolio.

Leading in the Digital Age, a cohort-based leadership development program that supports leaders in their Lean-Agile journey.

Resources for Release Train Engineers (RTE):

Role-based Community section and RTE Essentials e-learning to help gain confidence on day one.

Virtual iteration events, custom workshops, and virtual PI Planning with PI Event Facilitator Guides and SAFe collaboration tools.

RTE Role-based Assessment and Team and Technical Agility Assessment and Growth Recommendations to measure success.

Leading SAFe® is available in Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese to support global members of an Agile Release Train.

The new resources are available on the SAFe® Community Platform to all SAFe® Program Consultants and SAFe® Enterprise Members. In addition, LPM resources are available to LPM course attendees, and RTE resources are available to those with "RTE" selected as their role in the SAFe® Community Platform.

Learn more at scaledagile.com/2022-spring-launch .

About Scaled Agile, Inc.:

Scaled Agile, Inc. is the provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility. Through integrated solutions that help teams unlock better ways of working, Scaled Agile is redefining the way the world's leading organizations identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Over 20,000 businesses and government agencies rely on SAFe and Scaled Agile's Global Partner Network to accelerate digital innovation and compete in a fast-changing marketplace. Scaled Agile is a contributing member of the Pledge 1% corporate philanthropy and community service movement. Learn more at scaledagile.com .

