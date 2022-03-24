SensiML Adds AI Capabilities to Arduino Nicla Sense ME Featuring Bosch Sensortec Sensors

Gives Bosch Sensortec sensor customers a complete edge AI solution

Tiny form factor board enables AI right at the sensing point

Arduino development board supported by multiple development tools

PORTLAND, Ore., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, today announced that it supports AI/ML development for the Arduino® Nicla Sense ME tiny form factor board, which features Bosch Sensortec sensors. This support allows developers to use the SensiML Analytics Toolkit to add local intelligence quickly and easily to IoT endpoint applications using any of a number of Bosch sensors via the latest board from the Arduino pro series line-up.

The Arduino Nicla Sense ME board is physically small and comes with a 64 MHz 32-bit Arm® Cortex-M4 processor along with motion, environmental, pressure, and magnetic sensors from Bosch. Additional sensors can be easily added using the built-in SPI or I2C interfaces. The ultra-low power consumption and tiny size (less than one square inch) of the Nicla Sense ME board enables IoT developers to install complete, intelligent endpoints right at the sensing point for a variety of applications including smart home and building, consumer and athletic wearables, and industrial automation.

SensiML's complete AI/ML development environment complements the board, making it easy for Bosch Sensortec sensor users to create low power yet highly intelligent endpoints without needing large teams of data scientists or previous AI expertise. Together, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, Arduino Nicla Sense ME board, and the Bosch Sensortec sensors create a complete end-to-end smart IoT endpoint solution.

"Smart, tiny, ultra-low power and autonomous IoT endpoints are the wave of the future," said Stefan Finkbeiner, CEO at Bosch Sensortec. "That's why we worked with Arduino to develop the Nicla Sense ME board and with SensiML to support the board and our Sensortec sensors with sophisticated AI/AutoML development tools." The ultra-low power and intelligent sensors from Bosch Sensortec, together with the vigorous Arduino ecosystem and the powerful AutoML toolkit are orchestrated to shorten the time to market for the IoT developers to put together successful IoT endpoint solutions.

"Bosch sensors are very popular with IoT developers," said Chris Rogers, SensiML's chief executive officer. "Now they can use the new Arduino Nicla Sense ME board along with our SensiML Analytics Toolkit and a variety of other development tools to quickly and easily create intelligent IoT endpoints with Bosch Sensortec sensors."

SensiML Analytics Toolkit and Arduino Nicla Sense ME Board Available Now

The SensiML Analytics Toolkit and Arduino Nicla Sense ME board with Bosch Sensortec sensor are available immediately from their respective companies.

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com .

