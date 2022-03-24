XYZZY's Realms of Ethernity Heading to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest next generation play-to-earn MMORPG experience to come out of Dubai will be unveiled at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this month, promising the gaming community a never-before-seen experience.

Realms of Ethernity (RoE), by Miami-based metaverse gaming company XYZZY, is an on-chain, open world AAA-rated massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) filled with hundreds of immersive and action-packed games that are play-to-earn, so developers and the gamers can build, own and monetize the entire gaming experience. It wowed gamers and investors alike after its recent unveiling at Austin's SXSW conference earlier this month.

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) sees the second leg of RoE's US roadshow, before culminating in Miami's CryptoWorldCon next month.

"The reaction we've received towards RoE from everyone at SXSW has us incredibly excited," says Haydn Snape, Founder and CEO of the Dubai-based Decentralised Investment Group (DIG), who have powered XYZZY and its subsequent GameFi products.

"RoE has an edge unlike no other game on the blockchain; it boasts incredible quality, definition and edge, and SXSW allowed us to showcase its storyboard and present it as the visually appealing, strategy-based wonder that it is," says Snape.

Developed by DIG's Wild Thunder studio in Vietnam, RoE should have a beta version ready by December this year. Think Skyrim, Final Fantasy and World of Warcraft mashed into one, combining the genres of adventure, racing, exploration, fighting and so much more within a rapidly expanding universe, where a user can adventure, complete quests, buy land and create businesses to monetise in-game. It will also feature mining of the various precious metals and minerals in game, which can be used for crafting one of a kind collectibles that can later be sold on the marketplace as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Through RoE, game creators and players can own parts of the world, minting their own NFTs, fostering a player base and having their say on the future of the platform. And most importantly, they will be able to profit from their hard work and monetize their gaming experience.

"We can't wait for GDC," says Snape. "This is the exact community we need to be in to solidify future partnerships, show off RoE and take it to the next level."

