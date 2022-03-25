InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Security Deadbolt for Doors(JMC-2351)

PITTSBURGH , March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better security deadbolt system for doors," said an inventor, from Big Springs, Neb., "so I invented the ELECTRONIC DEADBOLT. My design offers a hands-free way to lock and unlock the door."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved way to operate a door deadbolt. In doing so, it eliminates the need to turn a key. As a result, it enhances safety and security and it increases efficiency. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and business owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JMC-2351, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp