InventHelp Inventors Develop Applicator Accessory for Eye Drops (LGT-111)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a quick, comfortable and accurate accessory for applying eye drops," said one of two inventors, from Henderson, Nev., "so we invented the EYE DROP GLASSES. Our design eliminates any contact between the bottle and the eye and it ensures that the drops fall directly into the open eye."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved way to insert eye drops into the eyes. In doing so, it prevents the eye drops from missing the eye. As a result, it reduces eye drop waste and it eliminates the need for assistance. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize eye drop solution. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGT-111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp