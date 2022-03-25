InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Way to Brush Your Teeth(LAX-1298)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a more convenient way to brush your teeth while traveling, working or on-the-go," said one of three inventors, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so we invented the LUXEBRUSH. Our design eliminates the need to carry a full-sized toothbrush and tube of toothpaste separately."

The patent-pending invention provides a compact, convenient and discreet means to brush one's teeth. In doing so, it offers an alternative to transporting a toothbrush and separate tube of toothpaste. It also can be easily stored in a pocket, purse, briefcase, backpack or carryon bag and it could improve oral hygiene. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers, workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

