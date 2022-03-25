Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health Unveils New Skin Health Research at 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Meeting

Eleven Poster Presentations Reinforce Company's Continued Commitment to Inclusive, Science-Based Innovations in Skin Health

SKILLMAN, N.J., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. will present new research highlighting important advances in the understanding and treatment of skin at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Meeting, taking place March 25-29 in Boston, MA. A total of 11 posters ranging from the effects of oat against environmental and anti-inflammatory triggers to a vitamin C serum with clinical benefits across diverse skin types will be presented at this year's meeting.

"At Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, we take pride in the breadth of our scientific solutions for healthier skin, which continue to evolve as the world around us does," said Caroline Tillett, Global Head R&D, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health. "In the past year, and through our critical research programs, we're addressing consumer health needs across various skin states and types, including aging, sensitive, and hyperpigmented skin. Our new research—concerning external factors impacting skin such as environmental triggers and mental stress—demonstrates our commitment to innovating far beyond the visible layer."

Grounded in science, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health brings leading skincare products to consumers and healthcare professionals globally. Its recent skincare innovations include the Neutrogena® Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ .5% Power Serum, an anti-aging facial serum that contains the brand's highest concentration of 0.5% pure retinol in a skin-nourishing serum; the AVEENO Calm + Restore™ line which helps restore the skin's moisture barrier with nourishing prebiotic oat; the Neutrogena® Stubborn line, which provides dermatologist-grade over-the-counter treatments for acne-prone and hyperpigmented skin; and the Exuviance® Age Reverse + Rebuild-5 formulated with 5 rejuvenating ingredients, including MicroDiPeptide229, for visibly firmer skin in just two weeks.

New science being highlighted at this year's AAD meeting include:

Poster #33555: High Concentration (15%) Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Stabilized in Unique Aqueous Vehicle with Feverfew, Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA) and Epigallocatechin Gallate (EGCG) Provides Clinical Benefits for Hyperpigmentation in a Diverse Population

Poster #33550: Topical Oat-Containing Formulations Provide Skin Protection Against Environmental and Inflammatory Triggers for Atopic Dermatitis In Vitro

Poster #33131: Modeling Acute and Cumulative Erythemal Sun Exposure on Vulnerable Body Sites During Beach Vacations Utilizing Behavior Encoded 3D Body Models

Poster #33562: Understanding Mental Stress and Skin Aging Connection Among Dermatologists and Psychologists Through Real-World Evidence

Poster #33127: A Cross-Sectional Examination of Sunburn Incidence in the Context of Race/Ethnicity and Skin Type

Poster #33559 : Skin Maturation Processes Observed in Infants Extend Well into the Childhood Period

Poster #33565: Clinically Proven Anti-aging Effects of a New Skincare Line and Retinol Tolerance Building Guidance for Asian Consumers

Poster #33568: Evaluating the Mildness of Glycinate-based Cleanser Through in Vitro Methodologies and Computational Modeling

Poster #33572: Real-world Evidence (RWE) on Sunscreen Compliance and Photodamage Perception Among Consumers and Dermatologists

Poster #33576: How Lifestyle-Based Environmental Exposures Impact Skin Health through Microbiome

Poster #33577: Novel 10% Multi-Acid Serum Provides Clinical Acne and Complexion Benefits in Subjects with Mild to Moderate Acne

"Skin is the body's first line of defense, and our research over the past year has led to next-generation innovations that showcase new ways to treat and protect it," said Menas Kizoulis, Director, Scientific Engagement, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health. "From the treatment of skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis, to evaluating how mental stress impacts skin integrity, to a cutting-edge study using 3D modeling to look at external factors impacting skin, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health is dedicated to taking an integrated approach to advancing and promoting skin health."

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health also announced it is collaborating with AAD on the launch of the "Pathways: Inclusivity in Dermatology" initiative to increase the number of practicing dermatologists in the U.S. who are from the Black, Latino, and Indigenous communities, which are underrepresented minorities (URM) in medicine.

