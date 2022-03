MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) McRae Footwear, a division of McRae Industries has been awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency of the United States Government, a maximum $16,717,706 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Navy steel toe combat boots. This is a one-year base contract with two one-year option periods.

