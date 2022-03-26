SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nektar Therapeutics - NKTR

NEW YORK, March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nektar Therapeutics ("Nektar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NKTR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Nektar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 14, 2022, Nektar and Bristol Myers Squibb issued a joint press release "announc[ing] an update following the first analysis of the Phase 3 PIVOT IO-001 study evaluating the doublet therapy of bempegaldesleukin in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) compared to Opdivo monotherapy as a first-line treatment for previously untreated unresectable or metastatic melanoma." The two companies stated that "[f]ollowing a review of the study for efficacy and safety by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC), Bristol Myers Squibb and Nektar were informed that the study did not meet the primary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR) as assessed by Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR)" and that "[t]he DMC notified the companies that the third primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) did not meet statistical significance at the first interim analysis."

On this news, Nektar's stock price fell $6.47 per share, or 60.87%, to close at $4.16 per share on March 14, 2022.

